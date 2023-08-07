Home

Technology

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals On Monitors With Up To 55% Off On Top Brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals On Monitors With Up To 55% Off On Top Brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is about to end in 2 day, now is the time to grab the opportunity to buy best-selling monitors available on Amazon. Buy from top brands like Acer, Zebronics, Samsung and LG. Buy monitors perfect for your desktop.

Monitors on sale during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Season

Amazon Freedom Sale: Hurry up! Grab blockbuster deals on monitors from top brands as Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale ends in 2 days. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to buy best-selling monitors that are available. Get flat discounts, instant 10 per cent discount on selected SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Add these monitors to your shopping cart now. These desktops are sleek in design and compact in size. We have listed the best-selling monitors you can easily find on Amazon Freedom Festival Sale.

Trending Now

The Acer Monitor features a 21.5 Inch Full HD 1920 x 1080 Resolution. With a 250 Nits Brightness, a 178 Degree View Angle, and an edge-to-edge zero frame design.

The monitor has a 100 Hz refresh rate for outstanding fluidity of images and also provides gamers with an excellent in-game experience.

Connectivity ports- 1 X VGA 1 X HDMI Ports with inbox HDMI Cable. It has a 5 to 20-degree tilted angle for comfortable viewing.

Additional Features- Bluelight Shield, Flickerless, Low Dimming, Comfy view display, helps reduce strain on eyes for heavy users, and 3 Years on-site warranty, Integrated AMD FreeSync technology, eliminates screen tearing, minimizes lag and latency and delivers very smooth gaming experiences.

Buy this monitor at an offer price of Rs 5,896

Buy Now

The Zebronics screens boats an 18.5-inch LED HD display (1366 x 768). It comes with additional HDMI & VGA Ports for input and a response time of 8 ms.

It supports 16.7 million colours and it’s high quality 220cd/m² Maximum Brightness

It gives you a viewing angle of 170 degrees.

Connectivity ports- 1x VGA 1x HDMI Ports.

Buy this monitor at an offer price of Rs 3,896.

Buy Now

The new Lenovo monitor comes in a 23.8-inch Full HD Anti-Glare panel and a refresh rate of 75Hz

Get a clear visual experience with 16.7 million colours, a peak brightness of 250 nits, and a viewing angle of 178 degrees.

Additional Features- Self-learning software, customized experiences with scenario modes, split screen multi-tasking, AMD free sync, TUV Rheinland certified monitor that minimises eye strain and offers low blue light.

Connectivity ports- HDMI 1.4, VGA, audio-out 3.5mm jack.

Buy this monitor at an offer price of Rs 8,997.

Buy Now

The monitor has a display of 24 inches and a resolution of 1,920 x 1,080, with a refresh rate of 75 Hz. The colours and image contrast can be instantly adjusted on this monitor.

With flicker-free technology, this monitor gives you a viewing angle of 178 degrees, which enhances the watching/ gaming experience.

Additional Features: eye-saver mode, borderless design, AMD free sync, and game mode to see scenes more vividly and enhance your gaming experience.

Connectivity Ports-HDMI, D-sub.

Buy this monitor at an offer price of Rs 8,597.

Buy Now

The LG screen boats a 22-inch LCD HD display Full HD (1920 X 1080) borderless IPS panel.

It supports on-screen vision and split screen mode that helps you multitask simultaneously.

Connectivity ports- 1x VGA 1x HDMI Ports, 1x Audio Jack

Additional Features- Black, stabilizer, eye mode, on-screen control, colour weakness mode, reader mode, AMD Free Sync.

Buy this monitor at an offer price of Rs 7,597.

Buy Now

The BenQ has a 22 inches Full HD, a 1920 x 1080 resolution bezel-less IPS Monitor and a peak brightness of 250 nits.

It has a 178-degree viewing angle for clarity from any viewpoint.

Additional Features- Eye Care, Anti-Glare, proprietary brightness intelligence, low blue light, and flicker-free technology

Connectivity: VGA x 1, HDMI 1.4 x 2, Headphone Jack x 1, 1x Speaker(1Watt)

Buy this monitor at an offer price of Rs 7,987.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES