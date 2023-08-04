Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy Affordable Smart LED TVs From Sony, OnePlus, LG, Samsung, Redmi

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is now LIVE, featuring blockbuster deals like never before. Buy smart LED Android TV at lowest price ever on this freedom sale.

New Delhi: Here comes a piece of good news for potential buyers. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is Live now on the official website of Amazon. You can check a host of the hottest deals on best-selling smart LED TVs of popular brands like Sony, Samsung, OnePlus, and Redmi which are on sale. If you’re planning to buy any of these affordable smart LED TVs suitable for your home then this article is a must-read for you. Here are the top 5 best-selling smart LED TVs at the lowest price ever available on Amazon Sale. Get an additional 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards and no-cost EMI transactions.

Top 5 Affordable Smart LED TVs

One Plus is one of the best-known TV manufacturing brands in India. Its vivid display with contrasting colours and other amazing features like a voice assistant and a clean OS has caught the attention of Smart TV buyers on Amazon. It is a great opportunity to purchase this Smart TV at just half the price, with an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit cards, easy no-cost EMI transactions, and exchange offers up to Rs 2,600.

Here are the specifications:

Diplay 43 Inches LED bezel-less display, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ certified.

43 Inches LED bezel-less display, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and HDR 10+ certified. OS- 64-bit processor, with Oxygen Play 2.0 and One Plus Connect 2.0

64-bit processor, with Oxygen Play 2.0 and One Plus Connect 2.0 Speaker- 20W enhanced with Dolby Atmos

20W enhanced with Dolby Atmos Voice Assitance- works with Google Assitant and Alexa



works with Google Assitant and Alexa Smart TV Features-Latest Android TV 11, Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Oxygen Play, Eros Now, JioCinema, SonyLiv, Youtube, Hungama, Hotstar, Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Buy Now

Electronic giant LG is a well-know brand among family members. LG manufactures some of the finest LED TVs best in class. This smart TV is filled with new features that can easily meet your requirements for a perfect LED TV at your home. Don’t miss this opportunity to buy this Smart TV at just half the price, with an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit cards, easy no-cost EMI transactions, and exchange offers up to Rs 2,600 off.

Here are the specifications:

Display- HD LED panel, with active HDR and a refresh rate of 60 hertz Processor- Quad-core Voice Assistance- Works with Alexa. Speakers- Down firing 10W Dolby Audio, output 2 speakers DTS equipped with virtual X. Smart TV Features – Web OS Smart TV Wi-Fi, Home Dashboard, screen mirroring, mini TV browser, multi-Tasking, Office 365 Connectivity- 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, 1 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices Warranty Information- 1 Year LG India comprehensive warranty and an additional 1-year Warranty is applicable on the panel/module from the date of purchase.



Buy Now

Sony Bravia offers a premium range of smart LED TVs that lets you get immersive with its high-end audio supported with Dolby Atoms and a magnificent display of Ultra 4K HD LED TV. It is perfect to buy this Smart Google TV at an exclusive price, with an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit cards, easy no-cost EMI transactions, and exchange offers up to Rs 2,550 off.

Here are its specifications

Display- 4K Ultra HD with a refresh rate of 60 hertz and 178 Degree wide viewing angle, 4K HDR, live colour, 4K X Reality Pro, motion flow XR100 Processor- X1 4K Processor Voice Assistance- works with Alexa Sound- 20 Watts Output supported by Dolby Audio and an open baffle speaker with a clear phase of listening. SmartTV features- Google TV, Google Play, Chromecast, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit Connectivity- 3 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices Warranty Information- 1-year warranty provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase



Buy Now

Samsung is offering some of the best affordable smart LED TVs on Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale. The Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series is the best-selling TV on Amazon Freedom Sale. Now is a great time to grab the Samsung Smart LED Tv at an exclusive price offer, with an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit cards, easy no-cost EMI transactions, and exchange offers up to Rs 2,550 off.

Here are the specifications

Display- HD Ready LED Panel with mega contrast technology and HD Picture Quality. The Tv offer a slim & stylish design at a 60-hertz refresh rate.

Sound- 20 Watts Output supported by Dolby Digital Plus.

Smart TV Features- personal computer, screen share, music system, content guide, connect share movie.

Connectivity- 2 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu-Ray players, gaming console, and 1 USB port to connect hard drives

Warranty Information- 1-year comprehensive warranty plus an additional 1 year on the panel by brand from the date of invoice.

Buy Now

Redmi has its best-selling Smart LED TV equipped with Amazon’s Fire TV stick. This TV offers a high-resolution display with contrasting colours and has top features like 75+ free channels. Grab this opportunity to buy Redmi Smart LED Fire TV at an exclusive price, with an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit cards, easy no-cost EMI transactions, and exchange offers up to Rs 2,550 off.

Here are its specifications

Display – Metal bezel-less Screen HD Ready with a 178 wide viewing angle, and vivid picture engine offering a 60 hertz refresh rate. Sound- 20 Watts Output supported by Dolby Audio, a DTS Virtual-X and DTS-HD Processor- Quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU @ 2.0GHz OS- Fire Operating System 7 RAM and Storage- 1GB RAM -8GB Internal Storage Voice Assistance- Voice Remote with Alexa Smart TV Features- Fire TV Built-In, Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, 12000+ apps from App Store, DTH Set-Top Box integration to switch between DTH TV Channels and OTT apps from the home screen. Processor- Quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU @ 2.0GHz Connectivity- Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz), 2 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, gaming consoles, DVD or Blu-ray Players, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and others.



Buy Now

