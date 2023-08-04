Home

Technology

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy Newly Launched One Plus Nord CE 3, Redmi 12 5G With Big Discount

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy Newly Launched One Plus Nord CE 3, Redmi 12 5G With Big Discount

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is ready to launch some of the best mid-range smartphones with high end processors. One Plus and Redmi have made some of the hottest drops of mid-range smartphones. Check out the details.

OnePlus and Redmi have launched new mid-range segment smartphones with flagship processor at Amazon Freedom Sale.

New Delhi: The Amazon Great Freedom Sale that has gone Live on Friday has listed two newly launched mid-range phones with flagship processors. Get ready to experience One Plus Nord CE 3 5G and Redmi12 5G on Amazon Sale. The mid-range killers can easily meet your daily requirements, and with long-lasting battery life, these smartphones can easily make it through the day with ample charge left. Check out details about OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Remi 12 5G.

Trending Now

Here are the specifications

This smartphone features a 17.02 cms, AMOLED FHD+ display. Its true core edition is a 120Hz seamless display.

It is powered by a Flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 782 processor that allows you to do multitasking.

It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security purposes.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC Fast-charging.

The primary camera comes in 50MP Sony IMX 890 sensor and 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone offers a 16MP selfie camera.

OnePlus Nord 3 CE 5G is packed with 12 GB RAM for a lag-free experience.

This smartphone also has Dolby Atmos dual speakers for a bold and dynamic listening experience and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 13.1.

Get an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange and an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transaction.

Buy Now

Here are the specifications

This smartphone features a 6.79 inches, FHD+ display. It’s the biggest display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

It is powered by a flagship Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. India’s first 4nm processor in the mid-range segment lets you multitask with power efficiency.

It comes with a side fingerprint scanner for faster unlocking and runs on MIUI14.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and 18W supported by fast charging.

The primary camera is a high-resolution 50MP Dual AI setup with multiple modes of capturing images and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone offers a 16MP selfie camera.

Redmi 12 5G comes with 16 GB RAM for a lag-free experience and a storage capacity of 256 GB expandable up to 1TB.

The device also offers multiple features like an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, a 3.5mm jack, and loud down-firing stereo speakers.

Get an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange and an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES