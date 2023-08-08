Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is ending today. Its now or never upgrade to One Plus Nord CE2 5G available on Amazon Sale, get additional instant discounts on selective credit cards and no-cost EMI transactions. Hurry up go and buy now.

Amazon Freedom Festival: Hurry up! Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival is about to end today. Now is a great opportunity to steal blockbuster deals on smartphones. Upgrade to the latest technology available on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. OnePlus has got an amazing deal that you can never regret. Buy OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G at a flat-discounted price. This is the lowest price smartphone on sale by One Plus. Amazon guarantees an instant discount of 10 per cent on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions and avail exchange offers of up to Rs16, 700. Now you can buy the latest and greatest smartphone by One Plus.

Display: The new One Plus Nord CE2 boasts a 6.59 Inches display, a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, and a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The display also features a dark mode theme.

The new One Plus Nord CE2 boasts a 6.59 Inches display, a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, and a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The display also features a dark mode theme. Operating System: Out of the box this smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12.

Out of the box this smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is one of the powerful processors that can handle multi-tasking features.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is one of the powerful processors that can handle multi-tasking features. Camera: The 64MP main camera captures vivid photos and crystal-clear video. It also has a 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens. The front selfie camera is a 16MP which is a Sony IMX471 sensor known for clicking crisp-detailed photos. The One Plus Nord camera also features AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, retouch filters, and many more.

The 64MP main camera captures vivid photos and crystal-clear video. It also has a 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens. The front selfie camera is a 16MP which is a Sony IMX471 sensor known for clicking crisp-detailed photos. The One Plus Nord camera also features AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, retouch filters, and many more. RAM and Storage- The OnePlus Nord CE2 5G comes with 6GB RAM and a storage of 128GB and can be expandable up to 1TB, it also features a 3.5MM jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE2 5G comes with 6GB RAM and a storage of 128GB and can be expandable up to 1TB, it also features a 3.5MM jack. Battery & Charging: This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh which can easily last more than a day and thanks to 33W SuperVOOC charging technology which can rapidly charge your phone in no time.

This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh which can easily last more than a day and thanks to 33W SuperVOOC charging technology which can rapidly charge your phone in no time. Voice assistance- This device is enabled with one tap of voice assistance ‘Alexa’, Download the Alexa app to use Alexa it can play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate, and more, all using just your voice, while on the go.

This device is enabled with one tap of voice assistance ‘Alexa’, Download the Alexa app to use Alexa it can play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate, and more, all using just your voice, while on the go. The OnePlus Nord CE2 5G comes in 2 variants- Blue Tide and Black Dusk

Buy this premium-looking smartphone at just Rs 17,999.



Buy this premium-looking smartphone at just Rs 17,999.

