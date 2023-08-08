Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Best Deals on 5G Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is concluding on Tuesday. Now is the best time to upgrade to your smartphone which is 5G compatible and is under Rs20,000. Here is the list.

Buy 5G compatible smartphone during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Are you planning to upgrade your smartphone anytime soon? We recommend now is the perfect time to buy a new one. Get a smartphone with a 5G compatible smartphone from top brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Redmi, and many more which can cost less than Rs20,000. There are many brands you can choose from but we have made it easier for you, now you can select from the best. Here’s a list of best-selling 5G smartphones under Rs 20,000. Amazon is also offering additional bank discounts on credit cards and no-cost EMI transactions.

Display- Realme Narzo N53 has a 6.74-inch (17.13 cm) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate LCD display and an all-day battery of 5000 mAH.

Realme Narzo N53 has a 6.74-inch (17.13 cm) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate LCD display and an all-day battery of 5000 mAH. Processor and OS- It runs efficiently on Android 13.0 powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset.

It runs efficiently on Android 13.0 powered by the Unisoc T612 chipset. Storage and RAM- 4GB RAM and storage of 64GB and 6GB RAM and storage of 128 GB, equipped with a 3.5 mm jack and compatible with all bandwidths (2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE).

4GB RAM and storage of 64GB and 6GB RAM and storage of 128 GB, equipped with a 3.5 mm jack and compatible with all bandwidths (2G, 3G, 4G, and LTE). Camera- This smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear primary AI camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, it captures ‘next-level details’.

This smartphone is equipped with a 50-megapixel rear primary AI camera, and an 8-megapixel selfie camera, it captures ‘next-level details’. Battery and charging- The Realme Narzo N53 has a Type-C charging of 33 watts SUPERVOOC charging technology.

Buy Realme Narzo N53 at just Rs10,999

Display: The new One Plus Nord CE2 Lite boasts a 6.59 Inches display, a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, and a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The display also features a dark mode theme.

The new One Plus Nord CE2 Lite boasts a 6.59 Inches display, a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, and a resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The display also features a dark mode theme. Operating System: Out of the box this smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12.

Out of the box this smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 12. Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is one of the powerful processors that can handle multi-tasking features.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is one of the powerful processors that can handle multi-tasking features. Camera: The 64MP main camera captures vivid photos and crystal-clear video. It also has a 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens. The front selfie camera is a 16MP which is a Sony IMX471 sensor known for clicking crisp-detailed photos. The One Plus Nord camera also features AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, retouch filters, and many more.

The 64MP main camera captures vivid photos and crystal-clear video. It also has a 2MP depth lens and 2MP macro lens. The front selfie camera is a 16MP which is a Sony IMX471 sensor known for clicking crisp-detailed photos. The One Plus Nord camera also features AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, retouch filters, and many more. RAM and Storage- The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes with 6GB RAM and a storage of 128GB and can be expandable up to 1TB, it also features a 3.5MM jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes with 6GB RAM and a storage of 128GB and can be expandable up to 1TB, it also features a 3.5MM jack. Battery & Charging: This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh which can easily last more than a day and thanks to 33W SuperVOOC charging technology which can rapidly charge your phone in no time.

This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh which can easily last more than a day and thanks to 33W SuperVOOC charging technology which can rapidly charge your phone in no time. Voice assistance- This device is enabled with one tap of voice assistance ‘Alexa’, Download the Alexa app to use Alexa it can play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate, and more, all using just your voice, while on the go.

This device is enabled with one tap of voice assistance ‘Alexa’, Download the Alexa app to use Alexa it can play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate, and more, all using just your voice, while on the go. The OnePlus Nord CE2 Lite 5G comes in 2 variants- Blue Tide and Black Dusk

Buy this premium-looking smartphone at just Rs 17,999.

Display- This smartphone features a 6.79 inches, FHD+ display. It’s the biggest display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

This smartphone features a 6.79 inches, FHD+ display. It’s the biggest display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Processor- It is powered by a flagship Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. India’s first 4nm processor in the mid-range segment lets you multitask with power efficiency.

It is powered by a flagship Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor. India’s first 4nm processor in the mid-range segment lets you multitask with power efficiency. OS- It comes with a side fingerprint scanner for faster unlocking and runs on MIUI14.

It comes with a side fingerprint scanner for faster unlocking and runs on MIUI14. Battery- The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and 18W supported by fast charging.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery and 18W supported by fast charging. Camera- The primary camera is a high-resolution 50MP Dual AI setup with multiple modes of capturing images and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone offers a 16MP selfie camera.

The primary camera is a high-resolution 50MP Dual AI setup with multiple modes of capturing images and an 8MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone offers a 16MP selfie camera. RAM and Storage- Redmi 12 5G comes with 16 GB RAM for a lag-free experience and a storage capacity of 256 GB expandable up to 1TB.

Redmi 12 5G comes with 16 GB RAM for a lag-free experience and a storage capacity of 256 GB expandable up to 1TB. Additional Feature- The device also offers multiple features like an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, a 3.5mm jack, and loud down-firing stereo speakers.

The device also offers multiple features like an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance, a 3.5mm jack, and loud down-firing stereo speakers. Get an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchange and an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Buy Redmi 12 5G with a starting price at Rs 10,999.

Display: The new One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite boasts a 6.72 Inches display, a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display also features a dark mode theme.

The new One Plus Nord CE 3 Lite boasts a 6.72 Inches display, a 120 Hz refresh rate panel, and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display also features a dark mode theme. Operating System: Out of the box this smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1

Out of the box this smartphone runs on Oxygen OS based on Android 13.1 Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is one of the powerful processors that can handle multi-tasking features.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G is one of the powerful processors that can handle multi-tasking features. Camera: The 108MP main camera captures vivid photos and crystal-clear video. It also has a 2MP depth assist lens and 2MP macro lens. The front selfie camera is a 16MP The One Plus Nord camera also features AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, retouch filters, and many more.

The 108MP main camera captures vivid photos and crystal-clear video. It also has a 2MP depth assist lens and 2MP macro lens. The front selfie camera is a 16MP The One Plus Nord camera also features AI scene enhancement, dual-view video, HDR, night portrait, panorama mode, retouch filters, and many more. RAM and Storage- The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G comes with 8GB RAM and a storage of 128GB and can be expandable up to 1TB, it also features a 3.5MM jack.

The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G comes with 8GB RAM and a storage of 128GB and can be expandable up to 1TB, it also features a 3.5MM jack. Battery & Charging: This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh which can easily last more than a day and thanks to 67W SuperVOOC charging technology which can rapidly charge your phone in no time.

This smartphone has a battery capacity of 5000 mAh which can easily last more than a day and thanks to 67W SuperVOOC charging technology which can rapidly charge your phone in no time. Voice assistance- This device is enabled with one tap of voice assistance ‘Alexa’, Download the Alexa app to use Alexa it can play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate, and more, all using just your voice, while on the go.

This device is enabled with one tap of voice assistance ‘Alexa’, Download the Alexa app to use Alexa it can play music, make calls, hear news, open apps, navigate, and more, all using just your voice, while on the go. The OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G comes in 2 variants- Chromatic Grey and Pastel Lime

Buy this premium-looking smartphone at just Rs 19,999.

Display- Realme Narzo 60 5G has a Super AMOLED display and a 90 refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 60 5G has a Super AMOLED display and a 90 refresh rate. Processor- This device is powered by MediaTek Dimesnsity 6020 5G chipset which is best known for its smooth performance and multi-tasking.

This device is powered by MediaTek Dimesnsity 6020 5G chipset which is best known for its smooth performance and multi-tasking. OS- Experience the true operating system of colorOS based on Android 13.0. Realme Narzo 60 5G also offers a user-friendly interface with additional personalization features.

Experience the true operating system of colorOS based on Android 13.0. Realme Narzo 60 5G also offers a user-friendly interface with additional personalization features. Camera- Capture your favorite moments with a Primary AI setup of a 64 MP pro light camera and 32 MP front camera.

Capture your favorite moments with a Primary AI setup of a 64 MP pro light camera and 32 MP front camera. Battery and charging- It offers a 5000 mAh Battery with 33 W SuperVOOC charging.

It offers a 5000 mAh Battery with 33 W SuperVOOC charging. RAM and Storage- This smartphone offers 8GB and storage of 256GB and is expandable up to 1TB.

This smartphone offers 8GB and storage of 256GB and is expandable up to 1TB. Buy this premium-looking smartphone at just Rs 17,999.

