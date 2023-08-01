Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Best Deals On Latest Generation I5 Laptops With Bank Offers

Home

Amazon has announced great deals on best-selling i5 laptops. The e-commerce giant is also offering instant discounts and additional bank offers. Now you buy best-selling i5 latest generation laptops at half the price available on Amazon, Here's how:

Check the best deals on latest i5 12th Generation laptops that are available on Amazon Sale.

New Delhi: Amazon has lined up some of the best-selling latest-generation i5 laptops you can get during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023. Mark your calendars, as Amazon Freedom Sale starts on August 4. Get great deals and exchange offers on the latest generation i5 laptops at just half the price by availing instant discounts and bank offers on selective debit and credit cards. If you’re planning to buy laptops anytime sooner, then this article is a must-read for you. We have listed the best-selling i5 laptops with bank offers and discounts.

Here are the specifications-

The HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i5, meets all your requirement. This laptop comes with the latest generation Intel Core i5-1235U, which clocks speed up to (4.4 GHz) with Intel Turbo Boost Technology.

You don’t have to worry about storage anymore, it has a memory of 16GB RAM(DDR4) and Storage of 512GB SSD which can process data in no time.

Hp Pavillion has a 14-inch screen, experience Full HD clarity content, and a peak brightness of 250 nits. Installed with Intel UHD Graphics.

The laptop has a pre-installed Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home & Student, McAfee LiveSafe, and Pre-installed Alexa. Make your life simplified with Alexa. Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, create to-do lists, shopping lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news, and control your smart home.

Get exchange offers up to Rs 10,700. Flat Rs 3,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card. No-cost EMI is also available. Minimum purchase value Rs50,000.





Here are the specifications-

The Lenovo Smart Choice IdeaPad Slim 3 is a thin and light laptop easy to carry anywhere you like. It is equipped with a powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, which can easily perform multiple tasks at once.

The display has a dimension of 15.6-inch Full HD panel and a peak brightness of 250 nits with an anti-glare feature.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 comes with 8GB RAM (DDR4) which can be upgradable up to 16GB and a storage capacity of 512 GB SSD.

Windows 11, Office Home and Student 2021, and Xbox game pass (3-month subscription) comes pre-installed on this laptop.

The laptop has a very sleek design with 4 side narrow bezels and weighs only 1.63 Kg. The Ideapad 3 has learning features like Lenovo Aware, Whisper Voice, and eye care.

The battery can easily give a backup of 6 hours and Rapid Charge Up to 80% in 1 Hour.

Get exchange offers up to Rs 10,700. Flat Rs 3,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card. No-cost EMI is also available. Minimum purchase value Rs 50,000.

Here are the specifications-

The Honor Smart Choice MagicBook X14 is the latest release of 2023 by Honor. It is a multi-tasking laptop equipped with the latest performance-based processor, a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with a base speed of 2.0 GHz base speed and a maximum speed of 4.4 GHz.

The display is 14 inches with an Anti-glare screen, and it also has low blue light certification and flicker-free certification. It protects your eyes at all times, and your eyes will no longer be fatigued when working long hours.

The laptop has a stylish appearance to it, it has a premium metal body, and narrow bezels and the weight of the laptop is only 1.4kg, which allows you to carry it easily making it very convenient for travel and work.

This laptop comes with 65W Type-C Power Adapter. And 60Wh Battery provides standby of up to 12 hours on a single full charge.

Get exchange offers up to Rs 10,700. Flat Rs 3,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card. No-cost EMI is also available. Minimum purchase value Rs 50,000.

Here are the specifications-

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming laptop is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor consisting of 12 cores for multitasking and productivity with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM upgradable up to 32 GB and 512 GB of storage capacity.

It comes with pre-installed powerful gaming graphics by NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4G-GDDR6, Now the laptop can deliver ray tracing and cutting-edge AI features. The RTX 2050 also works seamlessly with NVIDIA Optimus technology to give you the perfect balance between long battery life and optimum performance.

The Acer Aspire 5 is equipped with enhanced cooling, engineered to maximize cooling with dual fans supporting multiple cooling modes and dual copper thermal pipes to divert heat away from the keyboard.

Get a Full HD 15.6 inch IPS display with this gaming laptop. It has an 81.18% screen-to-body ratio and Acer color intelligence, and Acer blue light shield for dynamic color optimization and viewing comfort.

Get exchange offers up to Rs 10,700. Flat Rs 3,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card. No-cost EMI is also available. Minimum purchase value Rs 50,000.

Here are the specifications-

The HP 14S has a powerful Intel Core i5-1235U 12th generation processor, which can easily clock speed up to 4.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. with 16 GB (DDR4)RAM and a storage capacity of 512 GB.

The display is in 14 inches panel. It has additional features like a Full HD display, IPS, micro-edge, Anti-glare screen, and a peak brightness of 250 nits. It has pre-installed Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The laptop has a pre-installed Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home & Student, McAfee LiveSafe, and Pre-installed Alexa. Make your life simplified with Alexa. Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, create to-do lists, shopping lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news, and control your smart home.

Get exchange offers up to Rs 10,700. Flat Rs 3,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card. No-cost EMI is also available. Minimum purchase value Rs 50,000.

Here are the specifications-

The HP 15S has a powerful Intel Core i5-1235U 12th generation processor, which can easily clock speed up to 4.4 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology. with 16 GB (DDR4)RAM and a storage capacity of 512 GB.

The display is in 14 inches panel. It has additional features like a Full HD display, IPS, micro-edge, Anti-glare screen, and a peak brightness of 250 nits. It has pre-installed Intel Iris Xe Graphics. With a battery backup of 7 hours on a single charge.

The laptop has a pre-installed Windows 11, Microsoft Office Home & Student, McAfee LiveSafe, and Pre-installed Alexa. Make your life simplified with Alexa. Just ask Alexa to check your calendar, create to-do lists, shopping lists, play music, set reminders, get the latest news, and control your smart home.

The Laptop comes with multiple ports & networking with 1 SuperSpeed USB Type-C port, 2 SuperSpeed USB Type-A, and 1 headphone/microphone combo.

Get exchange offers up to Rs 10,700. Flat Rs 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card. No-cost EMI is also available. Minimum purchase value Rs 50,000.

Here are the specifications-

The Dell Inspiron 3520 laptop comes with a powerful processor of Intel Core i5-1235U 12th Generation with a speed up to 4.40 GHz and a capacity of 8 GB RAM (DDR4) expandable up to 16GB and a storage capacity of 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD.

It has a re-installed Windows 11, Office H&S 2021, with a 15 Months McAfee antivirus subscription, and a Dell Cinema feature for colour profile, which enhances your viewing experience. Get your laptop 80 per cent charged in just an hour.

The laptop has multiple port options 2 USB ports, 1 USB 2.0 port, 1 Headset jack, 1 HDMI 1.4 port, and 1 SD 3.0 card slot.

Get exchange offers up to Rs 11,000. Flat Rs 3,000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card. No-cost EMI is also available. Minimum purchase value Rs 50,000.

Here are the specifications-

Acer Aspire 3 is powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor consisting of 10 cores for multitasking and productivity with 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB of storage capacity.

It comes with pre-installed Windows 11, featuring new animations, buttons, and toggles. Quickly organize open apps with Snap Layouts and enjoy seamless integration with Outlook and Calendar. Perfect for work, study, and play.

The Acer Aspire 5 is equipped with enhanced cooling, engineered to maximize cooling with dual fans supporting multiple cooling modes and dual copper thermal pipes to divert heat away from the keyboard.

Get a 1080p Full HD display with Acer Aspire laptop. It is perfect for watching movies or streaming, it has a clear visual for sharp details.

Get exchange offers up to Rs 10,700. Flat Rs 3000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Card. No-cost EMI is also available. Minimum purchase value Rs 50,000. Buy Now

