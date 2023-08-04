Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Best Deals on Wireless Earphones With Discount Up To 80%

Buy budget wireless earphones on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, and get the best affordable wireless earphones with high-quality sound. Its now or never: Buy now on Amazon.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Buy Wireless Earphones At Affordable Prices

New Delhi: Wireless earphones just got cheaper as Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 begins on August 4. Go wireless with these earphones. Buy from popular earphone brands like Boat, Boult and, Ptron. These wireless earphones are super-cheap to buy. Get one for yourself now as the Amazon Sale goes LIVE.

Budget-friendly Wireless Earphones

Here is the list of the lowest-priced wireless earphones that you can easily find on Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale. Go buy now.

The truly wireless earphone, Ptron is offering a massive discount of 80 per cent on its earphone. It features great AI-ENC (environmental noise cancellation) technology which helps filter out unwanted background noises to ensure absolute zero noise clear calls.

These wireless earphones have a massive 40Hrs playtime on a single charge. Enjoy non-stop music with the help of the charging case (earbuds + case).

A compact 400mAh charging case is sufficient enough for all-day use and a 13mm dynamic driver provides you a high-resolution listening experience and deep bass. It is equipped with a type-C port for fast charging.

Its ergonomic and lightweight design ensures that you can carry it on the go and doesn’t feel heavy at all.

It comes with IPX4 water and sweat resistance, which means that you don’t have to worry anymore. On a single tap get access to voice assistant.

Boat Airdopes Atoms 81 TWS is offered at a 78 per cent discount. It has a solid 13MM driver for the supersonic bass and low latency upto(to 50ms). The earphones guarantee IPX5 water resistance for a carefree listening time wherever you go.

When it comes to quality of sound Boat wireless earphones are no way behind, it offers playback time of up to 50 hrs, including up to 10 hrs of playtime per earbud. Enjoy a lag-free entertainment experience with BEAST Mode which brings your gaming sessions to life.

It is equipped with Bluetooth version 5.3 for faster connectivity and gets exclusive ASAP charge by Boat which gets your earphones charged in minutes for 1 hour of listening.

Its smooth touch control lets one command playback, hands-free voice calls, and activate voice assistant with ease.

Cancel unwanted noise from the background with Quad Mics ENx Tech-enabled Airdopes Atom 81 which lets you hear with no noise interruption.

Amazon freedom sale is offering Wings Phantom 850 Low Latency Wireless Earbuds at a flat 67 per cent discount offer. This wireless earphone has a very unique design, which makes it different from other wireless earphones. These earphones are specifically designed to meet gaming needs.

Its latest Bluettoh 5.3 gives you a longer connectivity with ultra-low latency mode it maintains a stable connection all the time. The IPX5 rating ensures sweat and water resistance.

Powered by bullet charge, these earphones never runs out of battery with just 15 minutes of charge get 100 minutes of playback time.

The powerful 13MM Driver gives you a boost in sounds during intense gaming sessions which allows you to feel the depth of the sound.

Make the most of your ability to communicate with your team during gaming through these gaming earphones equipped with ENC Quad mics.

Boult is offering a huge discount of 76 per cent on its wireless earphones. The Boult Audio Z40 True Wireless is powered by 10mm rich bass drivers. It also provides 60 hours of total playtime.

Plug in just for 10 minutes charge and get 100 minutes of playtime with lightning boult type-C fast charging makes it possible, to get your earphones ready in no time.

Boult earphones are equipped with Zen Mode an environmental noise cancellation mode that cuts off unwanted noise and makes your calls crystal clear with ultra low latency find zero lag while playing games or streaming movies.

Boat Airdopes 121 Pro produces signature quality sounds powered by 10 MM drivers. These wireless earphones features clear voice call features that lets you hear clear voice without any interruptions with its ENx Technology-enabled quad mics.

Airdopes 121 Pro offers a playback time of 50 hours on a single charge and up to 8 hours of playtime per earbud. Enjoy the low latency which features BEAST Mode for a lag-less gaming and entertainment experience so that your sessions always stay smooth.

Keep your wireless earbuds on full charge with ASAP charging technology which helps your earphones charge faster in no time. The case also comes with a battery indicator.

For faster and uninterrupted connectivity these earphone comes with Bluetooth V5.3 which supports a seamless listening experience every time.

