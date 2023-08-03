Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Big Discounts on Latest Generation Laptops From HP, Asus
Amazon is offering block buster deals on top brands of laptops and If you planning to buy the latest generation then this article is a must read for you. Find out great deals on laptops that are exclusively on sale at Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Here's the list:
New Delhi: Amazon on Thursday launched the Great Freedom Festival 2023. If you planning to buy the latest generation laptop at an affordable price then this article has all for your attention. Check deals on top laptops from brands such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, MSI, and many more to select from. Find unbelievable deals on laptops with prices you have never before. Amazon Freedom Sale started with huge deals on laptops starting on August 3 at 12 pm. Get exchange offers of up to Rs 13,600 and bank discounts on selective debit and credit cards. Here are the listed laptop models to purchase before it runs out of stock.
Deals on Latest Generation Laptops
HP Laptop 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, 15.6-inch
The new HP HP Laptop 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 offers some of the great specifications in a laptop. The HP 15s is an all-rounder laptop that can easily meet your requirements for a laptop. Multi-task your activity with ease on this laptop and experience speeds like never before with the all-new HP 15s. Get an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,200 Off and a No-cost EMI option is also available.
Here are the specifications
|Screen Size
|15.6-inch, FHD, 250-nit, anti-glare display
|CPU
|2-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4
|RAM Installed
|8GB DDR4 RAM
|Storage Space
|512 GB (SSD)
|Graphics Installed
|Intel UHD graphics help you dive into crisp, stunning visuals.
|Battery Capacity
|power up your device up to 50% in 45 mins (41Wh)
|Additional Features
|HP True Vision 720p HD camera
Integrated dual-array microphones and speakers
HP Smart Choice Victus Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H
The HP Victus gaming Laptop offers some of the best specifications that take your gaming experience to another level. Easy to carry, the laptop is sleek in design and lightweight to carry. The dual fans circulate the heat away from the laptop, so there is no compromise on multitasking. With multiple ports, connect, play, and transfer data at lightning speed.
Here are the specifications
|Screen Size
|15.6″ Full HD (144 Hz), IPS, Anti-glare display
|CPU
|Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen (up to 4.4 GHz) with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB, 8 cores, 12 threads
|RAM Installed
|16 GB (DDR4) RAM (2 x 8 GB)
|Storage Space
|512 GB (SSD)
|Graphics Installed
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)
|Battery Capacity
|3-cell, 52.5 Wh Li-ion Support battery fast charge
|Additional Features
|HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera
Integrated dual-array digital microphones
Performance blue keyboard with numeric keypad
MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card
HP Pavilion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i7 14 inch
The HP Pavilion 14 laptop offers some of the top specifications that can make your work life easy. This laptop is lightweight and compact in design. Pre-installed with Intel iRis Xe graphics get full HD graphic content and a lag-free experience with HP Pavillion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop.
Here are the specifications
|Screen Size
|14-inch diagonal, FHD, IPS display, and BrightView up to 250 nits.
|CPU
|Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g),12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads)
|RAM Installed
|16 GB (DDR4) RAM (2 x 8 GB)
|Storage Space
|1TB (SSD)
|Graphics Installed
|Graphics: Intel UHD, and Intel iRis Xe Graphics integrated.
|Battery Capacity
|3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion supports battery fast charge
|Additional Features
|HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera
Integrated dual-array digital microphones
Audio by B&O, Dual Speakers
Backlight keyboardMediaTek Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2wireless card
ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 16 inch
The ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X offers some of the best gaming-grade specifications. This laptop is thin and lightweight in design. Pre-installed with Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics get an immersive graphic experience.
Here are the specifications
|Screen Size
|16-inch diagonal, FHD, IPS display, and BrightView up to 250 nits.
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor (6-core/12-thread, 19MB cache, up to 4.2 GHz max boost)
|RAM Installed
|8GB DDR4
|Storage Space
|512GB (SSD)
|Graphics Installed
|Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics
|Battery Capacity
|50WHrs Battery Capacity, Up to 8 hours Battery life,
|Additional Features
|720p HD camera with privacy shutter
Integrated dual-array digital microphones
Dual Speakers
Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key
Backlight keyboard
Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2
ASUS TUF Gaming A15 AMD Ryzen 7 4800H , 15.6 inches
The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 AMD Ryzen 7 offers the best performance specifications a laptop requires. This laptop is made for hard-core gaming and editing along with it this laptop can perform multiple tasks on the go. Pre-installed with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 VRAM embrace gaming experience and video editing like never before on this laptop.
Here are the specifications
