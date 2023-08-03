Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Big Discounts on Latest Generation Laptops From HP, Asus

Amazon is offering block buster deals on top brands of laptops and If you planning to buy the latest generation then this article is a must read for you. Find out great deals on laptops that are exclusively on sale at Amazon Great Freedom Festival. Here's the list:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023- Deals on Top Brands of Laptop

New Delhi: Amazon on Thursday launched the Great Freedom Festival 2023. If you planning to buy the latest generation laptop at an affordable price then this article has all for your attention. Check deals on top laptops from brands such as Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, MSI, and many more to select from. Find unbelievable deals on laptops with prices you have never before. Amazon Freedom Sale started with huge deals on laptops starting on August 3 at 12 pm. Get exchange offers of up to Rs 13,600 and bank discounts on selective debit and credit cards. Here are the listed laptop models to purchase before it runs out of stock.

Deals on Latest Generation Laptops

The new HP HP Laptop 15s, 11th Gen Intel Core i3 offers some of the great specifications in a laptop. The HP 15s is an all-rounder laptop that can easily meet your requirements for a laptop. Multi-task your activity with ease on this laptop and experience speeds like never before with the all-new HP 15s. Get an exchange offer of up to Rs 10,200 Off and a No-cost EMI option is also available.

Here are the specifications

Screen Size 15.6-inch, FHD, 250-nit, anti-glare display CPU 2-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 RAM Installed 8GB DDR4 RAM Storage Space 512 GB (SSD) Graphics Installed Intel UHD graphics help you dive into crisp, stunning visuals. Battery Capacity power up your device up to 50% in 45 mins (41Wh) Additional Features HP True Vision 720p HD camera

Integrated dual-array microphones and speakers

The HP Victus gaming Laptop offers some of the best specifications that take your gaming experience to another level. Easy to carry, the laptop is sleek in design and lightweight to carry. The dual fans circulate the heat away from the laptop, so there is no compromise on multitasking. With multiple ports, connect, play, and transfer data at lightning speed.

Here are the specifications

Screen Size 15.6″ Full HD (144 Hz), IPS, Anti-glare display CPU Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen (up to 4.4 GHz) with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB, 8 cores, 12 threads RAM Installed 16 GB (DDR4) RAM (2 x 8 GB) Storage Space 512 GB (SSD) Graphics Installed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated) Battery Capacity 3-cell, 52.5 Wh Li-ion Support battery fast charge Additional Features HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera

Integrated dual-array digital microphones

Performance blue keyboard with numeric keypad

MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card

The HP Pavilion 14 laptop offers some of the top specifications that can make your work life easy. This laptop is lightweight and compact in design. Pre-installed with Intel iRis Xe graphics get full HD graphic content and a lag-free experience with HP Pavillion 14 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Laptop.

Here are the specifications

Screen Size 14-inch diagonal, FHD, IPS display, and BrightView up to 250 nits. CPU Intel Core i7-1255U (up to 4.7 GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology(2g),12 MB L3 cache, 10 cores, 12 threads) RAM Installed 16 GB (DDR4) RAM (2 x 8 GB) Storage Space 1TB (SSD) Graphics Installed Graphics: Intel UHD, and Intel iRis Xe Graphics integrated. Battery Capacity 3-cell, 43 Wh Li-ion supports battery fast charge Additional Features HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera

Integrated dual-array digital microphones

Audio by B&O, Dual Speakers

Backlight keyboardMediaTek Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2wireless card

The ASUS [SmartChoice] Vivobook 16X offers some of the best gaming-grade specifications. This laptop is thin and lightweight in design. Pre-installed with Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics get an immersive graphic experience.

Here are the specifications

Screen Size 16-inch diagonal, FHD, IPS display, and BrightView up to 250 nits. CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Mobile Processor (6-core/12-thread, 19MB cache, up to 4.2 GHz max boost) RAM Installed 8GB DDR4 Storage Space 512GB (SSD) Graphics Installed Integrated AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics Battery Capacity 50WHrs Battery Capacity, Up to 8 hours Battery life, Additional Features 720p HD camera with privacy shutter

Integrated dual-array digital microphones

Dual Speakers

Backlit Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key

Backlight keyboard

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 AMD Ryzen 7 offers the best performance specifications a laptop requires. This laptop is made for hard-core gaming and editing along with it this laptop can perform multiple tasks on the go. Pre-installed with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 VRAM embrace gaming experience and video editing like never before on this laptop.

Here are the specifications



Screen Size 15.6-inch (39.62 cms) FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, 250nits, 144Hz Refresh rate, vIPS-level Anti-Glare Plane, Adaptive-Sync CPU AMD Ryzen 7 4800H Mobile Processor (8-core/16-thread, 12MB Cache, 4.2 GHz max boost) RAM Installed 16GB SO-DIMM DDR4 3200MHz Support Up to 32GB 2x Storage Space Storage: 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD with additional 1x M.2 Slot for SSD Storage Expansion Graphics Installed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 VRAM with up to 1600Mhz at 60W ( 75W with Dynamic Boost) Battery Capacity 4-cell Li-ion batteries Additional Features 720P HD camera

Type-C support DisplayPortBacklit Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB

Integrated dual-array digital microphones

Dual Speakers

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1

