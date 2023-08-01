Home

Technology

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Deals On Microwave From LG, Samsung, Panasonic; Get Up To 30% Off

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Deals On Microwave From LG, Samsung, Panasonic; Get Up To 30% Off

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is back again with exciting offers you can never un-see. This time Amazon has lined up multiple offers for kitchen essentials like convection microwave and ovens: Here's how:

Find great deals on microwave on Amazon Great Freedom Festival

New Delhi: Are you looking for a compact microwave for your kitchen? Then this article is for you to find the perfect microwave. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, starting from August 5, has announced massive discounts on Microwaves. Get early access to deals on microwaves exclusive for prime members. Find the best-selling convection microwave suitable for your kitchen. Select from your favourite brands like IFB, LG, Samsung, and many more. Find deals on Amazon’s Great Freedom Sale: Here’s how

Trending Now

The Samsung 21 L Convection Microwave Oven is suitable for bachelors and small-family.

The Convection Microwave oven can be of multiple uses like baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking. It comes with several pre-set programs that can warm, power defrost, tikka series, healthy cook, kid’s nutrition, veggie, and many more.

The Samsung Microwave has multiple special features that have various cooking modes, and convection temperatures of (40~200 ℃). The microwave also features a child safety lock that ensures complete safety, especially for homes with young children.

Get an additional discount offer of Rs 250 Discount on HDFC Bank Card. Min purchase value Rs15,000. No-Cost EMI options are also available.

Buy Now

The Panasonic 20L Microwave is a compact-sized microwave suitable for small families. It is powered by 800 watts.

Re-Heat & Defrost your food in just minutes with this microwave. The auto-programmed function reheats and defrosts modes that ensure even heating or defrosting of food without compromising on the textures of flavour.

The Panasonic microwave also comprises an auto cook 51 menu, choosing from 51 preset recipes ranging from snacks to desserts to make everyday meals a tasty delight.

Now there’s no stress on cleaning with vapour clean technology, it keeps the oven odor-free and stain-free with the touch of a button.

Get an additional discount offer of Rs 250 Discount on HDFC Bank Card. Min purchase value Rs 15,000. No-Cost EMI options are also available.

Buy Now

The 28L capacity, LG Microwave is suitable for large families. It can be used for multiple purposes such as baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking.

It also comes with controls like Touch Key Pad is sensitive to touch and is easy to clean, It comes with 151 auto cook menu options.

Get an additional exchange offer up to Rs 450 and a discount offer of Rs 250 Discount on HDFC Bank Card. Min purchase value INR 15000. No-Cost EMI options are also available.

Buy Now

The storage capacity of the IFB Convection microwave is 30 liters, which is suitable for large families.

The convection microwave offers features like baking along with grilling, reheating, defrosting, and cooking.

IFB guarantees a super warranty of 1 year on the Microwave Oven and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity.

The microwave has Touch keypad controls (membrane) that is sensitive to touch and easy to clean. It has features like weight defrost, rotisserie, grill mode, auto reheat, delay start, and deodorize.

Get an additional exchange offer up to Rs 450 and a discount offer of Rs 250 Discount on HDFC Bank Card. Min purchase value Rs 15,000. No-Cost EMI options are also available.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES