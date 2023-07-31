Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Discount Offers Upto 36% On Smartwatches

Smartwatches now comes with multiple controls like tracking, and fitness and many more. As compared to analog watches, smartwatches are loaded with tons of features, which is affordable and easy to use : Here's how

martwatches are easy to use and pocket-friendly. We bring you a list of affordable smartwatches that can do multiple functions at once

New Delhi: Are you planning to buy a new smartwatch and don’t want to spend much on it? If yes, then this article is a must-read for you. We bring you a list of affordable smartwatches that can do multiple functions at once. It can keep track of your activities like running, step counting, heart rate monitoring, calling features, and notifications. We bring you the best affordable smartwatches with Bluetooth connectivity available on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Here are the specifications:

The all-new Noise Twist Bluetooth calling smartwatch comes with a TFT display of 1.38 inches.

The watch has 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

It has additional features like advanced Bluetooth calling for an uninterrupted calling experience.

Stay fit with Noise health suite which offers a 24×7 heart rate monitor, sP02 monitor, sleep tracker, stress measure, and female cycle tracker as well.

Get an additional exchange offer up to Rs 1,400.

The Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling smartwatch is the best affordable watch available on Amazon.





Here are the specifications:

The Fire Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch comprises a 1.3-inch display. It offers a stylish look and a peak brightness of 260 nits.

The smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling features which give you access to quick dial pads, call history, and also sync contacts with ease.

The Fire Boltt Phoenix smartwatch withstands for 7 days on a single charge. The smartwatch also offers 100+ sports modes.

Now you can easily get access to your notifications on the smartwatch.

It offers features like a 24×7 heart rate monitor, sP02 monitor, sleep tracker, stress measure, sports tracking, and much more.

Here are the specifications:

The newly launched Noise Pulse Go Buzz Smart Watch has TFT display of 1.69 inches.

The watch is covered in a protective layer of 2D curved glass finish at a peak brightness of 550 nits.

It has up to 7 days of battery life on a single charge.

It gets features like advanced Bluetooth calling for a lag-free calling experience. Stay fit with Noise health suite which offers a 24×7 heart rate monitor, sP02 monitor, sleep tracker, stress measure, and female cycle tracker as well.

Get an additional exchange offer up to Rs 1,500. The Noise Twist Bluetooth Calling smartwatch comes in different colours available on Amazon.

Here are the specifications:

The Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus Smart Watch comprises a 1.83-inch display. It offers a stylish look with a 240×280 decent resolution.

The smartwatch has Bluetooth calling support which gives you access to quick dial pads, call history, and also sync contacts with ease.

The Fire Boltt Phoenix smartwatch can last up to 7 days on a single charge. The smartwatch also offers 100+ sports modes.

Now get notified on your smartwatch. It offers features like a sleep tracker, 24×7 heart rate monitor, stress measure, sports tracking, and many more.

The Fire Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus smartwatch comes in exciting new colours. Available on Amazon.

The Fire-Boltt Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Pro smartwatch comprises a 1.28-inch LCD display.

The watch has a protective 2D hardened glass for a scratch-free display and IP68 certification.

The smartwatch has a built-in mic and speaker suitable for Bluetooth calling support. It also gives access to quick dial pads, call history, and also sync contacts.

The Fire Boltt Talk 2 smartwatch can last up to 7 days on a single charge. The smartwatch also offers 60 sports modes.

Now you can easily check your notifications on the smartwatch. It offers features like a 24×7 heart rate monitor, sP02 monitor, sleep tracker, stress measure, sports tracking, and much more.

The Fire Boltt Talk 2 Pro smartwatch comes in different colours available on Amazon.

Here are the specifications:

The Boat Wave Lite Smartwatch is the latest release by Boat. It comes with a TFT display of 1.69 inches.

The watch has an HD display with a sleek metal body.

This smartwatch can easily keep track of your daily activities. It has a long-lasting battery capacity of 7 days.

Monitor your fitness with Google Fit and Apple Health added to your watch.

It offers a 24×7 heart rate monitor and a real-time sP02 monitor.

Get an additional exchange offer up to Rs 1,200.

The Boat Wave Lite Smartwatch comes in a variety of colours available on Amazon.

