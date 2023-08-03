Home

Technology

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Top Deals On Gaming Laptops Starting at Rs 49,990 With Exchange Offer

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Check Top Deals On Gaming Laptops Starting at Rs 49,990 With Exchange Offer

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is around the corner, If you're have a hard time deciding which gaming laptop to buy with great specification.

Deals on Gaming Laptop on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023

New Delhi: Finding a game-centric laptop with great specifications will not be hard now. If you’re a hardcore gaming person or you’re going to start your gaming journey then this article has all your attention. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale that starts on August 4 has in offer many laptops from top brands for gaming purposes. In this article, we have listed top gaming laptops that starts at Rs 49,990. Also, get exchange offers of up to Rs 13,600 and bank discounts on selective debit and credit cards. Get deals on top brands of gaming laptops like MSI, Asus, HP, Dell, and many more. So wait no more grab the offers on Amazon and level up your gaming experience.

Trending Now

The HP Victus gaming Laptop offers some of the best specifications that takes your gaming experience to another level. Easy to carry, the laptop is sleek in design and lightweight to carry. The dual fans circulate the heat away from the laptop, so there is no compromise on multitasking. With multiple ports, connect, play, and transfer data at lightning speed.

Here are the specifications

Screen Size 15.6″ Full HD (144 Hz), IPS, Anti-glare display

CPU Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen (up to 4.4 GHz) with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 12 MB, 8 cores, 12 threads

RAM Installed 16 GB (DDR4) RAM (2 x 8 GB)

Storage Space 512 GB (SSD)

Graphics Installed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU (4 GB GDDR6 dedicated)

Battery Capacity 3-cell, 52.5 Wh Li-ion Support battery fast charge

Additional Features HP Wide Vision 720p HD camera

Integrated dual-array digital microphones

Performance blue keyboard with numeric keypad

MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless card

Buy Now

Experience next-level gaming with the new ASUS TUF Gaming F15. The powerful Intel Core i5 10th Gen gives you a lag-free experience while multitasking. With dual fan design technology play games like never before on Asus TUF Gaming F15.

Here are the specifications

Screen Size 15.6-inch LED-backlit Full HD (1920×1080) ,144Hz Refresh Rate, Anti-Glare display

CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H Processor, 2.5 GHz (8MB Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 4 Cores, 8 Threads)

RAM Installed 8GB (DDR4) RAM, Support up to 32GB using 2x SO-DIMM Slot

Storage Space 512 GB (SSD)

Graphics Installed NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GDDR6 4GB VRAM

Battery Capacity 48W Hrs, 3-cell Lithium-Polymer Battery

Additional Features Certified to meet military-grade

One-Zone RGB Backlighting Keyboard

Intel Wi-Fi 6(Gig+)

Bluetooth 5.1

HD 720p CMOS module Web Camera

Buy Now

Get your hands on the new Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop, play uninterrupted games, without feeling any lag with a stunning display gets an immersive experience of gaming. weighing at just 1.8Kgs. It is powered by the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor.

Here are the specifications

Screen Size Full HD 15.6″ IPS Display.

CPU 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor consisting of 12 cores.

RAM Installed 16 GB of DDR4 system memory upgradeable up to 32 GB

Storage Space 512 GB (SSD)

Graphics Installed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 – 4G-GDDR6

Battery Capacity ‎1 Lithium Ion battery

Additional Features Certified to meet military-grade

One-Zone RGB Backlighting Keyboard

Intel Wi-Fi 6(Gig+)

Bluetooth 5.1

HD 720p Web Camera

Buy Now

The new Dell New G15-5515 Gaming Laptop, is powered by AMD Ryzen5-5600H. Now stream games with zero lag and play uninterrupted games. Multitasking is easy on this laptop. The graphics are powered by Nvidia RTX 3050 (4Gb Gddr6).

Here are the specifications

Screen Size 15.6 inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 120Hz 250 nits

CPU AMD Ryzen 5 5600H 6-core/12-thread Mobile Processor

RAM Installed 16 GB (DDR4) RAM (2 x 8 GB)

Storage Space 512 GB (SSD)

Graphics Installed NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6 (90 W)

Battery Capacity 1 Lithium Ion battery

Additional Features 720p HD camera, Orange back-lit keyboard/li>

Buy Now

Lenovo brings you the best gaming laptop with military-grade quality built. This laptop features Nvidia GTX 1650 graphic card. Lenovo Gaming laptop offers one the great gaming specification you can get on a gaming laptop.

Here are the specifications

Screen Size Full HD 15.6″ IPS Display.

CPU 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H, 2.5 GHz with 4 Cores and 8 Threads.

RAM Installed 8GB RAM DDR4-2933, Upgradable Up to 16GB

Storage Space 512 GB (SSD)

Graphics Installed NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6

Battery Capacity ‎1 Lithium Ion battery

Additional Features Certified to meet military-grade

Four-Zone Blue Backlighting Keyboard

2x 1.5W HD Stereo Speakers

100%imporved ventilation rate

Dolby AudioCamerac720p with E-camera Shutter

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES