Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Find Biggest Offers For Prime Members On Smartphones From Apple, OnePlus, Samsung

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 has started. Upgrade your old phone to the latest smartphone models available on sale. Check out deals:

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale Launch For Prime Members Only

New Delhi: Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is live but it’s all about early access to blockbuster deals for Amazon Prime members. Get exclusive deals on smartphone brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Realme, and many more to pick from. Get your hands on these new smartphone devices sorted exclusively for Prime members on Amazon Great Freedom Sale. Don’t miss this amazing opportunity as Amazon guarantees great exchange offers and an instant 10 percent discount on SBI credit cards and EMI transactions.

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale brings you the cheapest iPhone 14 available in Midnight colour. This deal is exclusively available for Prime members.

iPhone 14 has a screen size of 15.40 cm (6.1 inches) and a Super Retina XDR display.

The iPhone is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance and Superfast 5G cellular services.

The unbeatable operating system is the latest iOS 16 that offers even more ways to personalise, communicate and share memories.

The new iPhone features a Cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps it also enhanced with action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos

Apple cares about your safety of you the Vital safety technology is embedded with Crash Detection calls for help when you cant during an accident.

The iPhone 14 offers an All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback

Get additional discounts with exchange offers and an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card and Bank EMI transactions. Buy Now

Get your hands on One Plus 11R 5G in Galactic Silver. This mid-range phone is available on Prime member early access sale.

OnePlus 11R 5G has a screen ratio of 6.7 Inches, a 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED.

This smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and a superfast 5G cellular network.

Experience the clean operating system of OxygenOS based on Android 13.

One Plus 11R 5G also offers a user-friendly interface with additional personalisation features.

Capture your favorite moments with several camera modes like nightscape, ultra HDR, smart scene recognition, portrait mode, video HDR, video portrait, focus tracking, and macro mode.

This smartphone offers 8GB (LPDDR5X RAM) and storage of 128GB for faster transfer of data the phone is also equipped with UFS3.1 storage.

The One Plus 11R 5G offers a 5000 mAh Battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging.

Get additional discounts with exchange offers of up to Rs 37, 998 and an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card and bank EMI transactions.

Buy Now

This mid-range killer launched by One Plus is offered at an exclusive deal. This smartphone is available on a Prime member early access deal.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite has a screen ratio of 6.59 Inches; 120 Hz Refresh Rate.

This device is powered by Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G that can easily meet your daily tasks without any hesitation.

Experience the clean operating system of OxygenOS based on Android 12.

One Plus Nord CE 2 Lite also offers a user-friendly interface with additional personalisation features.

Capture your favorite moments with several camera modes like nightscape, ultra HDR, smart scene recognition, portrait mode, video HDR, video portrait, focus tracking, and macro mode.

It offers a 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging.

This smartphone offers 6GB and storage of 128GB for quick transfer of data.

Get additional discounts with exchange offers of up to Rs 17, 000 and an instant 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card and Bank EMI transactions.

The Oppo F23 5G is the latest mid-range phone launched by Oppo. This mid-range phone is available on a Prime member early access deal.

OPPO F23 5G has a screen ratio of 6.72-inch FHD+ Punch-hole with a 120Hz refresh rate.

This device is powered by Snapdragon Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G that can easily meet your daily tasks without any hesitation.

Experience the true operating system of colorOS based on Android 13.0.

OPPO F23 5G also offers a user-friendly interface with additional personalization features.

Capture your favorite moments with a Triple AI camera setup of 64 MP and 32 MP front camera, like ultra HDR, portrait mode, video HDR, video portrait, focus tracking, and macro mode.

It offers a 5000 mAh Battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging.

This smartphone offers 8GB and storage of 256GB and is expandable up to 1TB.

Get additional discounts with exchange offers of up to Rs 23, 749 and an instant 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and bank EMI transactions. Buy Now

The Realme Narzo 60 5G is a mid-range phone launched by Realme. This smartphone offers some great specifications that other smartphones don’t offer. This mid-range phone is available on a Prime member early access deal.

Realme Narzo 60 5G has a Super AMOLED display and a 90 refresh rate.

This device is powered by MediaTek Dimesnsity 6020 5G chipset which is best known for its smooth performance and multi-tasking.

Experience the true operating system of colorOS based on Android 13.0.

Realme Narzo 60 5G also offers a user-friendly interface with additional personalization features.

Capture your favorite moments with a Primary AI setup of a 64 MP pro light camera and 32 MP front camera.

It offers a 5000 mAh Battery with 33 W SuperVOOC charging.

This smartphone offers 8GB and storage of 256GB and is expandable up to 1TB.

Get additional discounts with exchange offers of up to Rs 16,500 and an instant 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and bank EMI transactions. Buy Now

The South Korean tech giant, Samsung is offering Galaxy S20 FE 5G at a massive discounted price. This mid-range phone is available on a Prime member early access deal.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G has a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display and a 120 refresh rate.

This device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Octa-Core chipset which is best known for its unmatched gaming performance and smooth multi-tasking.

Experience the true operating system based on Android 11.0.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G also offers a user-friendly interface with additional personalization features.

Capture your favorite moments with a Primary AI setup of a 12MP camera and a 12 MP wide-angle camera.

It offers a 4500 mAh Battery with 28W SuperVOOC charging.

This smartphone offers 8GB and storage of 256GB and is expandable up to 1TB.

Get additional discounts with exchange offers of up to Rs 25,500 and an instant 10 percent discount on SBI credit card and bank EMI transactions. Buy Now

