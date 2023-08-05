Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Find Out Best 5 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones From Boat, JBL

Planning to buy affordable headphones with high quality bass? You have come to the right place, we have listed the best affordable wireless Bluetooth headphones that are on flat discount during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Buy best selling affordable headphones on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

New Delhi: Music fans, take note! You can’t afford to be without your favorite headphones. Don’t worry we’ve got you covered. With these headphones, you won’t miss a beat. We have listed the top-5 Best-Selling Bluetooth wireless headphones. Build your rhythms in any way with these Bluetooth wireless headphones at the lowest price ever. Find your favorite specifications that include quality, ergonomic design, and comfort. Here are the top seven best Bluetooth wireless headphones available:

During the freedom festival sale, the Boat Rockerz 450 Headphone is a wonderful deal to buy. It has large 40 MM drivers that allow you to feel the high-quality bass. With a battery backup of 15 hours, these headphones can endure a long time. These on-ear headphones have a built-in microphone and offer dual audio listening modes.

The Rockers 450 is ergonomically designed, with padded ear cushions for ear comfort and lightweight construction. It is designed to be worn as an earphone. This on-ear-headphone is equipped with ASAP charging technology which charges your headphone in no time. During the freedom festive season, get these headphones at a flat discount price of just Rs 1,399.

Experience rich HD sound with the Boat Rockerz 370, which has 40MM Dynamic Drivers. The Rockerz 370 features the latest Bluetooth v5.0 and smooth communication. With a 3000mAh battery, you can enjoy up to 8 hours of blissful music on a single charge.

Dual Modes of Connectivity with AUX allows you to enjoy crystal-clear audio. For maximum comfort, the Rockerz 370 comes with padded ear cushions. Buy this on-ear headphone at a discounted price of just Rs 999.

The JBL Tune 510BT, an On-Ear wireless Bluetooth v5.0 headphone, is equipped with 32MM dynamic drivers. Experience the authentic sound of JBL pure bass sound, with up to 40 hours of listening duration for a seamless audio experience.

Get your headphones charged in no time with quick charging technology with its improved type-C charging cable just a quick charge of 5 minutes will give you up to 2 hours of playback time and it has dual connectivity for continuous listening.

The JBL Tune 510BT includes a built-in microphone and voice assistant that can be activated with a single tap. Consider the JBL Tune 510BT buying at a flat discounted price of Rs 2,898.

Tune to your beats with the thrilling Infinity JBL Glide 500 Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, featuring a massive 32MM Driver to experience every single beat, 20 hours of playback time, a dual equalizer for deep bass, and enhanced Bluetooth v5.0 for seamless listening.

JBL Glide 500 also features single-tap voice assistant support. A lightweight and flat foldable design that makes it quite handy to carry, just fold it on the go. Buy the Infinity JBL Glide 500 series at a special price offer of Rs 1,479.

During the freedom festival sale, the Boat Rockerz 450 Headphone Superman edition is offered at a discounted price. It has large 40 MM drivers that allow you to feel the high-quality bass. With a battery backup of 15 hours, these headphones can provide a long-lasting listening time. These on-ear headphones have a built-in microphone and offer dual audio listening modes.

The Rockers 450 is ergonomically designed, with padded ear cushions for ear comfort and lightweight construction. It is designed to be worn as an earphone. The Rockers 450 is equipped with ASAP charging technology. Don’t miss this opportunity to get these headphones at a flat discount price of just Rs 1,099.

