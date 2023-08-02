Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Get 45% Off on Split ACs From LG, Voltas, Panasonic, Samsung And Llyod

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023 : Buying an Ac for your home can be a hectic task . To make things easy for you we have listed some of the best known brands.

These top AC brands offer massive discounts on Amazon Sale 2023.

New Delhi: Amazon officially announced the ‘Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023’ from August 4. As the sale goes live, you can get heavy discounts on electronic appliances from top brands like Voltas, Samsung, Panasonic, LG, and many more. ACs from these top brands are known for their cooling performance, sleek design, power efficiency, and easy to clean. If you’re planning to buy a split AC anytime soon, then this article is a must-read for you. We have listed the top 5 best-split AC available on Amazon. Here is what you all need to know about split AC.

Panasonic Split AC is a 1.5 Ton AC that is perfect for cooling small-sized rooms (121-180 sq ft) and has a 3-star energy rating. The annual power consumption of this split AC is around 1002.72 kWh.

Panasonic also offers a 7 in 1 convertible mode with additional AI Mode which smartly detects the room’s temperature, forecasts the cooling capacity and changes the fan speed to provide optimal cooling through inbuilt sensors and artificial intelligence.

Save energy with this Split AC that has an adjustment of cooling performance by selecting modes ranging from 40% to 90%, full capacity, and high capacity modes.

With a single tap, you can turn On/Off the split AC with intelligent voice control with the help of Alexa and Google. Experience convenience by setting hourly temperature and customized sleep profiles.

The AC has copper coiling for better cooling and requires low maintenance. The AC is also equipped with a PM 0.1 filter to provide you with dust-free clean air.

Panasonic Split AC features a Twin Cool Inverter compressor that adjusts power depending on the heat load, an environmental friendly option.

Get an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 4,760. You can also go for No-cost EMI option.

The Voltas Split Ac has a capacity of 1.5 Tons which is suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq. ft). It also gives you great cooling performance at ambient temperatures like 52 degree Celsius.

This split AC offers features like a variable speed compressor which can adjust power depending on the heat load, it has convertible features and is adjustable with 4 cooling modes through remote control to operate in different tonnes for different cooling needs.

The has a copper condenser coil which offers better cooling and requires low maintenance. It also prevents rust & corrosion, increases durability; and gives you an uninterrupted cooling experience.

The Voltas split AC has other special features like anti-dust, antimicrobial protection, anti-corrosive coating, LED display, self-diagnosis, sleep mode, and, turbo adjustable cooling.

Get an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 4,760. You can also go for No-cost EMI option.

Lloyd 3 Star Inverter Split AC has a capacity of 1.5 tons suitable for medium size rooms up to 160 square feet.

The AC has an inverter compressor with a variable speed compressor which automatically adjusts power depending on room temperature & heat load. It also has convertible features and is adjustable with 5 cooling modes through remote control to operate in different tonnages for different cooling needs.

Lloyd has a blue fins evaporator coil that is corrosion resistant, and coated in blue fins evaporator coils which ensures better cooling performance and also requires low maintenance and enhances the durability of the product.

The split comes with many special features like 5 in 1 Convertible AC that cools even at 52 degrees Celsius, It has a clean air filter along with a PM 2.5 air filter and a 4m long air throw which provides better and faster cooling.

Get an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 4,760. You can also go for the No-cost EMI option.

The Dual Inverter 5-star AC by LG has a capacity of 1.5 Ton suitable for medium-sized rooms (151 to 180 sq ft.).

LG Split AC offers an AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling mode and the user gets the flexibility to increase or decrease cooling capacity as per requirements.

This AC is best-in-class efficiency with an annual energy consumption of 685.26 units per year. The AC also comes with copper coiling with ocean black protection which prevents rust & corrosion and increases the durability of the product for an uninterrupted cooling experience at home.

The AC has special features like 6 fan speed, a smart diagnosis system, comfortable air, and a magic display which gives a user-friendly experience.

Get an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 4,760. You can also go for the No-cost EMI option.

The newly launched 5 in 1 convertible Split AC has a capacity of 1.5Ton suitable for medium-sized rooms (111 to 150 sq ft).

Samsung Split Ac comes with a 5 Star BEE rating with power saving mode with less electricity consumption of up to 749.48 units per year.

For a better cooling experience and low maintenance, it has Copper condenser coiling. It has noticeable features like auto clean, easy-to-clean filter, copper anti-bacterial filter, and coated copper tubes which reduces the cost of maintenance by half.

The company also guarantees 1-year standard warranty on the product, 1-year warranty on PCB, and 10 years warranty on digital inverter compressors.

With fast cooling technology, durafin ultra plates, and digital inverter technology provides a great package for the 5-star Split AC by Samsung.

Get an additional exchange offer of up to Rs 4,760. You can also go for the No-cost EMI option.

