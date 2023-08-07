Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Get 50% Off on Grooming Products For Men | Full List Here

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is going to end on August 8. Buy best beard and hair trimmer at flat discounted price during the freedom sale. Shop from top brands like Philips, Vega, Nova and many more. Go and buy now

New Delhi: Amazon Great Freedom Sale got even better! Now get grooming appliances at whopping discounts of up to 50 per cent off on top brands like Philips, Xiaomi, Vega, Beardo, and many more. Get your grooming done at your home with these trimmers you can design your look. We have listed the best-selling hair trimmers for men with a long-lasting battery life that is easy to carry. Amazon Sale guarantees massive discounts on grooming products as the sale ends in 2 days on the Amazon website and app. Hurry up! Buy these best-selling grooming products exclusively on Amazon Freedom Sale.

This trimmer gives you a comfortable clean look while providing extra skin protection. The comb on this trimmer helps guide the skin away from the blades for a clean and crisp trim.

The Philips hair trimmer has self-sharpening steel blades. The skin-friendly rounded tips ensure smooth skin contact to prevent scratches and irritation.

The Philips trimmer gives up to 30 minutes of cordless power. It comes with a USB charging cable. The Dura Power technology helps to reduce the friction on the blades which helps preserve the motor and keep a longer-lasting battery life.

Buy the Philips hair trimmer at a discounted price of Rs 749.

The MI Xiaomi bear trimmer gives you a perfect crisp trim every time. The trimmer comes with a 0.5mm precision trimmer that gives you a clean look every time. It boasts a 90-minutes of grooming and a quick 2-hour charging time.

The trimmer has 40 lengths of precise grooming the Xiaomi beard trimmer makes it easy to get your desired style with precision and ease. This trimmer has fast charging.

The LED indicator makes it easier to track battery life.

Buy the MI Xiaomi beard trimmer at a discounted price of Rs 1,049.

The 9-in-1 trimmer allows you to trim, and style your face, hair, and body at home. It comes with 7 impact-resistant combs 2 stubble combs (1, 2 mm), 1 adjustable beard comb (3-7 mm), 3 hair combs (9, 12, 16 mm), and 1 body comb (3 mm).

It has a battery back of up to 60 minutes of cordless use per charge. This skin-friendly trimmer gives you a perfect trim.

Buy the Philips 9 in 1 beard trimmer at a discounted price of Rs 1,555.

The Nova titanium-coated cordless trimmer is the lowest-priced trimmer available on Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale. The trimmer is equipped with a titanium coating layer which ensures less friction on the motor.

It comes with 9 easy adjustable length settings(2-18 mm).

The trimmer will give you a run time of 45 minutes on a single full charge with USB charging. Compact in size this trimmer is easy to carry.

Buy the Nova beard trimmer at a flat-discounted price of Rs 621.

The all-new Vega P1 beard trimmer gives you the experience of precise grooming. It features 40 length settings ranging from 0.5mm to 20mm.

This trimmer comes with 2 combs that help you achieve your desired beard length in no time.Get a run time of 160 minutes on a single charge that gives you uninterrupted grooming sessions. It also offers a quick 90-minute charge time.

The blades of the Vega P1 trimmer are made from high-quality stainless steel. Take your trimmer with you without any hassle with the convenient travel lock feature.

Experience ultimate flexibility with both corded and cordless use options. Buy the Vega P1 beard trimmer at a discounted price of Rs 659.

