Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Get Up To 45% Off On Kitchen Appliances From Top Brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy mixer grinders and juice mixer at never-before price. Get ready to be amazed on Amazon during Great Freedom Festival sale. Get offers up to 40 per cent off on popular mixer grinders suitable for your kitchen.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale- Buy mixer grinder at lowest price ever

New Delhi: Attention buyers! This is the right time for you to buy kitchen appliances from top brands at cheaper prices if you are looking for the one as the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is Live now. In this category, you can buy a juicer mixer grinder from top brands and get up to 45% off on sale during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. Now it’s easy to make cooking at home. in this freedom festival don’t miss this opportunity to grab exclusive deals on popular brands like Bajaj, Philips, Bosch, and many more to choose from. Add kitchen appliances to your cart, while we have listed the best-selling juicer-mixer grinder perfect for your kitchen and affordable for you. Check out the listed products.

Top Selling Juicer Mixer Grinder At Affordable Price

Get home a compact-size mixer grinder that can maintain nutrient contents while blending at higher speeds. The Bajaj Rex is a 500W mixer grinder suitable for your kitchen. It is equipped with a multi-functional blade system and an elegant body design.

It comes with 3 jars a 1.20-litre liquidizing jar, a 0.8-litre multi-purpose jar, and a 0.3-litre chutney jar. The body and the blades are made out of stainless steel, which blends at higher revolutions.

The mixer grinder comes in 3 speeds, now blending wet and dry chutney and grinding paste is super easy, with sturdy jar support it ensures no spillage and an easy grip to maintain a tight lock around the jar.

Get an additional 41 per cent off on the original price.

The Philips mixer grinder comes with an exchange offer and an additional 36 per cent off on the original price listed on Amazon. The new and powerful 750W turbo motor runs at higher speeds that allow advanced air ventilation & sturdy coupler that gets your work done in a quick time.

Get the toughest ingredients ground in minutes, with leak-proof and spillage-proof technology, it ensures proper grinding with specialised blades.

This mixer grinder comes with 3 different size jars suitable to grind accordingly. Jar Size- wet jar (1.5 Litres), multipurpose jar (1 Litre), chutney jar (0.3 Litres). Its body and blades are made out of stainless steel material which gives out a smooth blending of products and it comes with 3-speed control mode + pulse.

Get up to 53 per cent off on Wonderchef Nutri-blend juice. Bring home India’s favourite mixer-grinder-Blender, Nutri-blend feature, that makes a perfect combination of superior performance and superb styling that adds beauty to your kitchen.

The compact yet powerful machine is powered by a 400W motor which can easily grind chutney, vegetables and fruits. Its stainless-steel blades are able to grind anything you want to at higher speeds.

The Long Jar (500ml) comes with a 4-wing blade for mixing-blending and the Short Jar (300ml) with 2-wing flat blade for grinding to make all kinds of chutneys, shakes, smoothies and masalas. Additional 750 ml Juicer Jar suitable for your kitchen.

Its safety lock mechanism makes it one of the safest device to use as the machine won’t turn on until the jar gets fixed and locked to the body.

Prestige is a popular brand among kitchen essentials. Prestige IRIS Plus 750-watt mixer grinder is one of the newest editions to Amazon Sale.

The company guarantees a 2-year warranty provided by the manufacturer from the date of purchase. It comes with 3 portable stainless steel jars which can serve multiple purposes: (1.5 Litre wet jar with a blade, 1 Litre dry jar and 300 ML chutney jar and 1 transparent juicer jar).

The stainless steel blades can easily blend any ingredients in one go, it is powered by a 750W motor. This mixer jar with an elegant design can easily be sheltered in the kitchen.

The Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder is offering a whopping 52 per cent discount on its product.

The mixer grinder is powered by a 750W motor, which can easily blend any ingredient into fine desired consistency in no time.

The stainless steel blades can easily do all the heavy-duty blending and the stainless steel jars provides you with a compact and smooth blending.

You can adjust the speed in 3 modes according to your convenience, with special ventilation for heavy-duty blending, this mixer grinder is super durable.

