Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Get up to 60% Off On Watches From Titan, Fastrack

Amazon Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy Watches From Titan, Fastrack At Up To 60% Off

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: The clock is ticking and the Amazon sale is about to end in 2 days. Now’s the best moment to buy new tempting watches at up to 60 per cent off from Amazon. If you wish to make your sibling feel loved this Rakshabandhan, these premium smartwatches will be the perfect gift to serve the purpose. From classic watches to smart ones, you will find everything here. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to get great deals from top-notch brands such as Titan, Fastrack and more during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Trending Now

Fastrack New Reflex Beat+ offers a 1.69” UltraVU display to style your wrist with a bright pixel resolution and extravagant colours.

This smartwatch offers various cool features such as tracking advanced activity, Heart Rate, SpO2 blood oxygen level tracking, in-app camera and music control.

Experience a smart life with all the handy features right on your watch

Enjoy music while working with its music control function.

Buy Now

This elegant Titan watch has a Swarovski crystal-studded dial with a day-date monitor.

It offers a gloss-finished case with a sliding clasp.

It comes with a special feature of a date display.

This stylish watch will go with every outfit, from Indian to Western.

Buy Now

Fire-Boltt Phoenix has all the functions you want, music control, tracking activity and whatnot.

The minimalist smartwatch has a metal body and a 1.39″ full touch screen round display to flaunt the sleek looks with a 280 NITS peak brightness.

It can go a whole week with one charge and offers 10+ sports modes to track your fitness journey.

Flaunt your smartwatch with the AI watch assistant feature

Buy Now

Noise Pulse Go Buzz offers great performance at a reasonable price.

It comes with a 1.69’’ TFT display and 500 nits brightness, ensuring a visual treat every time you look at the watch.

This smartwatch offers several handy features such as Bluetooth calling, utility features, a noise health suite and more.

It incorporates 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud-based & customised watch faces to match your style.

Noise Pulse Go Buzz comes in a variety of colours.

Buy Now

boAt Wave Call Smart Watch has a 1.69” HD display with a curved touch interface.

This device offers 550 nits of brightness to brighten your virtual world exponentially.

It offers Bluetooth calling and various supported applications like SpO2, fitness tracker, text SMS and more.

The smartwatch 150+ Cloud watch face complements your every mood and outfit.

It features a dial pad which can save up to 10 contacts in the smartwatch

Buy Now

