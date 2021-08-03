Amazon has announced the Great Freedom Festival sale. The sale with great deals and offers will run from August 5 to August 9. There will be several discounts in many product categories including Electronics, Laptop, Camera, Fashion & Beauty, Home & Kitchen, TV & Appliances and Mobile Phones. Customers will get 10 percent instant discount in the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale on purchases made through SBI credit cards or credit EMI.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Offers and Discounts

The 5-day Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale is starting on August 5. This sale will run till August 9, in which attractive offers are available on various categories of items. In this sale, there will be huge discounts on items like mobiles, electronics, cameras, appliances etc. Consumers can buy the camera and its accessories at up to 60% off.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale – Offers and Deals on Smartphones Like OnePlus Nord 2 and iPad

Amazon is also offering deals on Apple iPad Air 4th generation. The iPad which retails at Rs 54,900 would be selling for Rs 47,900 during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival.

Various smartphones like the recently launched OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Samsung M21 2021, iQoo Z3 5G will also be available on attractive offers. Tecno Pova 2 smartphone will be available for customers in Amazon sale. This phone will come with 7000mAh battery and 6.95 inch FHD + display support.

Also, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, Redmi Note 10s, Mi 11x, Samsung M21 2021, Samsung M32, Samsung M42 5G, iQOO Z3 5G, iQOO 7, Tecno Camon 17 Series, Tecno Spark Go Like the smartphone will be kept for sale in the cell. A maximum discount of 40 percent is being offered on the purchase of these smartphones.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale – Discounts of TV

You can buy Smart TV with 40 to 43 inch screen with up to 50 percent discount. At the same time, 4K TV with big screen can be bought at a discount of up to 60 percent. In the sale, there will be an opportunity to buy 32-inch Smart TV at an initial price of Rs 12,999. Talking about smartphones and accessories, customers will be able to take them on the online shopping website with a discount of up to 40 percent.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale – Upto 60% Off on Cameras and Upto Rs.30,000 On Laptops

In the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, up to 60 percent off on cameras and up to Rs 30,000 on laptops. Up to 60 percent off on smart security cameras will also be available in the sale. Up to 60 percent discount on headphones, musical instruments, professional audio, speakers will be available in the sale. Up to 60 percent off on smartwatches, up to 30 percent off printers and up to 60 percent off high-speed Wi-Fi routers. The sale will include up to 45% off on bestselling tablets, up to 60% off on mobile and camera memory cards.

Amazon Echo smart speaker and smart display will be available at up to 45% discount. Apart from this, discounts will also be available on AC, Refrigerator, Washing Machine, Microwave etc. Amazon Prime members will get AXA benefits in this sale. The company is offering them three months extra no-cost EMI offer. Soon Amazon will unveil all the offers.