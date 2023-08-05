Home

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Check Smartphones Under Rs 15,000 From Samsung, Redmi

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: The sale offers substantial discounts on various products such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics.

Buy smartphones on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale has gone Live for all customers and will run till August 8. During the sale, Amazon is offering an extra 10 per cent instant discount for transactions done with SBI Credit Card or through EMI. The sale offers substantial discounts on various products such as smartphones, laptops, TVs, smartwatches, audio devices and other electronics. This time, we have curated a list of best smartphones under Rs 15,000 from Samsung, Redmi and other brands.

Realme Narzo N53 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available on Amazon at Rs 10,999. You can get it by exchanging your old smartphones worth up to Rs 10,350. Realme Narzo N53 comes with a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen and display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and offers 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Some of the significant display features of the phone include 80Hz touch sampling rate, and 450nits brightness. There is a water drop notch at the front housing the front camera.

Powered by Unisoc T612 SoC chipset, the smartphone runs on the company’s own realme UI 4.0 custom skin with a layer of Android 13 operating system. For camera specifications, the phone boasts of an 8MP camera at the front and on the rear, Realme Narzo N53 features a 50MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, 5P Lens and an LED flash.

Customers can buy Samsung Galaxy M13 (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) at Rs 11,649 during the Amazon sale and they can exchange their old smartphones worth up to Rs 11,050. The smartphone boasts a 6.60-inch FHD+ touchscreen display and is driven by the octa-core Samsung Exynos 850 processor.

Fuelled by a 6000mAh battery, the camera setup of Samsung Galaxy M13 comprises a triple arrangement on the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) primary camera. Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with autofocus capabilities and for selfies, the front camera presents an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (6GB RAM, 128 Storage) is available at Rs 13,999 during the sale. Buyers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1000 on using SBI credit card EMI transaction. They can also reduce the value up to Rs 13,250 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones. It boasts an LCD display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G is known for its best performance. For selfies, iQOO Z6 Lite 5G has an 8MP front-facing camera. As for software and the phone runs on Android 12-based Funtouch OS 12 skin right out of the box.

Lava Blaze 5G (8GB RAM, 128 Storage) is available at Rs 12,499 during the sale. Buyers can avail a 10 per cent instant discount up to Rs 1000 on using SBI credit card EMI transaction. They can also reduce the value up to Rs 11,850 by using the exchange offer with their old smartphones.

