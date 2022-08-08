Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: If you are planning to upgrade yourself by buying an iPhone, then this news is for you. Apple devices like the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 witnessed a massive price cut on Amazon amid the Great Freedom Festival sale. For the unversed, Amazon India has commenced the Great Freedom Sale from Aug 6 to mark the 75 year of Independence. During the shopping festival the e-commerce giant is offering a big discount on gadgets. This comes in the run-up to the launch of new iPhones. However, the latest reports claimed that upcoming iPhone 14 is likely to be delayed due to growing tension between China and Taiwan.Also Read - Amazon Fined Rs 1 Lakh For Selling Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers

Buy iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 at Discounted Price on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

iPhone 12-128GB variant is available for Rs 60,900 (MRP Rs 69,900). It comes in Purple and White colours.

iPhone 13-128 GB is being sold at 68,900 (MRP Rs 79,900). Customers can choose between Red, Blue, Green, Black, White, and Pink colours

Customers can also trade in their old Android and iOS smartphones to get an exchange value of up to Rs 12,750.

Who Can Avail The Discount?

Customers must note that this special discount is only for Prime members of Amazon. However, there are no bank offers available as of now. Non-Prime members of Amazon will get the iPhone 13 at Rs. 69,900 which is Rs.1000 higher than others. Also Read - Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 To Begin Soon | Check Expected Offers Here

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: A Look at Some of The Best Deals

Upto 75% off on Mobile & Accessories Also Read - What is The Full Form of OTT And Your Favourite OTT Platforms? All You Need to Know

One Plus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Redmi K50i 5G

Upto 70% off on Home & Kitchen products

Solimo musca 2 seater recliner

Aquaguard Ritz water purifier

Upto 75% off on Electronics & Accessories

Mi Notebook ultra-i5

GoPro Hero9 action camera

Amazfit GTS 2 mini

Upto 60% off on TVs & Appliances