Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: Get Up To 50% On Soundbars From boAt, JBL And More
Amazing Great Freedom Festival Sale 2023 is ending today. Elevate your audio game with Soundbars from top brands at a discount of up to 50%
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023 is back with exciting deals on various products including soundbars. Upgrade your audio experience to new heights and embrace the power of immersive sound with these amazing soundbars. Get incredible discounts of up to 50 per cent with additional perks, including a 10% instant discount with SBI cards, No Cost EMI options for easy payments, and exchange offers are also available. Check out the deals on soundbars from top brands like boAt.
boAt Aavante Bar 610
- The boAt Aavante Bar 610 is equipped with 25W RMS Boat Stereo Sound to elevate your listening experience.
- It offers a 2.0 Channel setup that upgrades the audio and lets you experience sound from the comfort of your home.
- Stream all your music easily with its multiple connectivity features.
- This device is powered by a 2500mAh battery that plays music for up to 7 hours on a single charge.
- It also incorporates dual passive radiators which brings you an incredible sound experience with enhanced bass.
- Get this amazing soundbar at just Rs 1,999.
PTron Newly Launched Fusion One
- This mini soundbar comes with 2 full-range 52mm speakers to produce 14Watt output, creating an immersive stereo sound experience
- It incorporates a rechargeable built-in battery that offers sound playback of up to 20 hours
- This portable soundbar offers multiple connectivity options and a 50cm long 3.5mm Aux cable
- This device comes with 10 different LED light patterns to customise the perfect vibe for you
- It is priced at Rs 1,099
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Astra 20
- Enjoy your theatre experience with dual passive radiators for deep bass
- This device offers call function support with a BT connection
- Enjoy a cinematic experience in the comfort of your home with 10W RMS (5+5) and dual 52mm drivers
- Its matte finish body with a front metallic grill gives it a sleek look
- This device comes with a built-in rechargeable battery supporting up to 10 hours of playback
- The soundbar also offers media and volume control with the button interface
- Buy this portable speaker at just Rs 797
JBL Cinema SB241
- This soundbar delivers 110 Watt of powerful sound from two full-range drivers and its subwoofer provides extra deep bass to boost your listening experience
- Have an ultimate movie experience in the comfort of your couch with an embedded Dolby digital system that comes with a 2.1 Channel.
- Stream music all day long via Bluetooth connectivity and dedicated sound mode to enhance the audio clarity
- The JBL Cinema SB241 comes with just 62mm height that can be easily placed under your TV
- This amazing soundbar is available at Rs 6,998
boAt Aavante Bar Mystiq Soundbar
- Have an immersive audio experience with 100W R.M.S premium audio delivered by the Aavante Bar Mystiq soundbar.
- This premium-styled soundbar adds to the beauty of your home as much as it adds to the captivating auditory experience.
- It is perfect for various genres of music as it offers different EQ modes like music, movies, news and 3D for elevating music quality
- These devices are accessible to other forms of connectivity
- You can control audio playback with the soundbar control panel and the master remote control.
- Buy this amazing soundbar at a price of Rs 5,299
