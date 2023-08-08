Home

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Get 30% Off on Touchscreen Laptops From These onesTop Brands

As Amazon Great Freedom Festival is coming to an end on Tuesday, upgrade your tech game and buy new touchscreen laptops at discount of up to 30%.

Amazon Great Freedom sale: Get Up To 30% off on touchscreen laptops from top brand

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2023: If you are looking to upgrade your laptop, Amazon is offering up to 30 per cent off on some great touchscreen ones. These devices are equipped with high processing capacities so that you can work and play with utmost ease. To help you save big, we have listed some of the best laptops on Amazon. Read further to find out about these deals and save maximum money while shopping.

Dell Inspiron 7420 features an Intel Core i3-1215U 12th Generation processor which clocks speeds up to 4.40 GHz

Experience captivating visuals with an FHD+ display, supporting Integrated Onboard Graphics

Enjoy smart features like an AI-based noise reduction mic and an FHD camera with temporal noise reduction.

This laptop comes with Windows 11 Home, office H&S 2021, and 15 month’s McAfee antivirus subscription

It comes with 8GB, DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage

This touchscreen laptop is priced at Rs 51,990



The HP Chromebook x360 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor which clock speeds up to 4.2 GHz and is equipped with Intel turbo boost technology

It comes with a 35.6 cm diagonal, Full HD touchscreen display to elevate your gaming experience.

The device is built with scratch-resistant corning gorilla glass for a sleek look

The 720p HD camera with integrated dual-array digital microphones is perfect for important video calls

Get this amazing laptop at just Rs 51,990

With AMD Ryzen 5 3500C processor, Lenovo ThinkPad C13 delivers incredible performance from 2.1 GHz (base) to (3.7 Ghz)

Enjoy crisp visuals with a 13.3″ FHD IPS Touch display and integrated AMD Radeon graphics

It boasts 16GB DDR4 RAM with 256GB SSD storage

Enhance your overall experience with a 720P HD front and 5.0 MP rear camera, plus a privacy shutter

It offers a versatile port selection and TrackPoint pointing device with a Mylar surface multi-touch touchpad

Additional features include a spill-resistant keyboard, Google Security Chip H1, fingerprint reader on palm rest, and tablet modes supported by 360° hinge

This incredible touchscreen laptop is available at a price of Rs 49,990

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip comes with AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor for multitasking purposes

This laptop comprises 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

This device offers a 14.0-inch FHD+ display to enhance your visual experience

Pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, offering lifetime validity

It is powered with a long battery life of up to 8 hours

Additional features include LED-Backlit, glossy IPS-level panel, 300nits.

This Vivobook is available at a price of Rs 57,990

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 features AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor which clocks speed from 2.1 GHz (Base) to 4.0 GHz (Max)

The stylish laptop is equipped with integrated AMD Radeon graphics and a 14″ Full HD display

This laptop comprises 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

This high-performance device is powered by a 52.5Wh battery that can last up to 8 hrs.

It offers a built-in HD 720p Camera for an enhanced photographic experience.

It comes with 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Audio for a high-quality sound experience

Buy this multitasking laptop at just Rs 61,990

