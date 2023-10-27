By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: 5 Best Deals On Gaming Monitors You Should Not Miss
With discounts of up to 80% on a wide range of products, there's something for everyone in the Amazon Great Indian Sale.
Amazon Great India Sale: The Amazon Great Indian Sale is back for another year, and it’s bigger and better than ever. With discounts of up to 80% on a wide range of products, there’s something for everyone. And if you’re a gamer, you’re in luck. There are some amazing deals on gaming monitors during the sale. Here are five of the best deals you should not miss:
1. MSI G32CQ4 E2 31.5 Inch WQHD (2560 x 1440px) 170Hz 1ms AMD FreeSync Premium Anti Flicker Low Blue Light HDR Ready Curved Gaming™ Monitor
The MSI Gaming monitors use a curved display panel that has a curvature rate of R1500, which is the most comfortable and suitable for a wide range of applications, from general computing to gaming. The MSI curved gaming monitor features a 31.5″ WQHD panel that supports resolutions up to 2560×1440.
2. BenQ MOBIUZ EX2710Q QHD 27 Inches IPS Gaming Monitor
This 27-inch BenQ gaming monitor (image) has a QHD resolution and a high refresh rate of 165Hz for immersive visuals. It is also VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified and HDRi compatible, ensuring bright and vivid image rendering. With a 1ms low response time and AMD FreeSync compatibility, the monitor provides fast response times and smooth game rendering. It also has two 2.1 Channel treVolo speakers for an immersive sound experience. Additionally, the monitor is tilt, swivel, and height adjustable for a comfortable sitting position during long gaming sessions.
3. LG Ultragear 69 cm IPS FHD, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, Gaming LCD Monitor, Display Port, HDMI x 2, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand, 144Hz, 1ms, 1920 x 1080 Pixels Made in India- 27GL650F (Black)
The LG Ultragear 27GL650F is a great gaming monitor for those who are looking for a large display with a high refresh rate, low response time, and support for G-Sync Compatible and HDR 10. It is also a good value for money.
4. Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 23.8 Inch IPS Full HD Gaming LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I AMD Freesync Premium I 0.5 MS Response, 180 Hz Refresh Rate I 2 x HDMI, 1 x DP I Stereo Speakers I HDR 10 I Black
The Acer Nitro VG240Y M3 is a great gaming monitor for those who are looking for a high refresh rate, low response time, and support for AMD Freesync Premium and HDR 10. It also has a Full HD resolution and an IPS panel, making it ideal for gaming, as well as for other activities such as watching movies and editing photos.
5. ZEBRONICS 60.4cms 24inch Gaming Monitor, 165Hz, IPS, Ultra Slim, FHD 1920×1080 Pixels, Display Port, HDMI, 300nits, USB, Built in Speaker, Wall mountable, Widescreen – ZEB-A24FHD LED, Black
The ZEBRONICS ZEB-A24FHD LED is a 60.4cms (24inch) Gaming Monitor with a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It also has an IPS panel, a Full HD resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, and a brightness of 300 nits. Additionally, it has a built-in speaker, is wall mountable, and has a widescreen design.