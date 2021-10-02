Amazon’s biggest sale of the year, Great Indian Festival 2021, is now live for Prime members. The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2021 sale begins for everyone on October 3, Sunday and will go for nearly a month. The Diwali-themed sale which will feature hundreds of bargains across all major product categories.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Begins For Plus Members: Get These 10 Best Deals on Smartphones

Amazon’s Big Indian Festival sale 2021 promises great deals on popular smartphones, electronics, Amazon devices, and other items. Amazon has revealed a few major smartphone deals on big brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO for Prime members. There are many other great offers on electronics, such as the following. Also Read - Apple’s Festive Offer For iPhone Buyers Begins on Oct 7 in India. You Can Get Free AirPods With iPhone 12 | Details Here

Users of HDFC Bank debit and credit cards will receive a 10% immediate discount on their purchases.

Up to 40% off on Smartphones and Accessories with offers on bestselling models across all price band

OnePlus 9 Series at its lowest ever prices:

OnePlus 9 Series discount: Get savings of up to Rs 10,000 along with additional up to Rs 3,000 off on exchange on select devices and up to 9 months No Cost EMI.

The OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will be available at their lowest ever starting prices of Rs 36999, Rs 46999 and Rs 60,999 respectively. Customers can avail additional up to Rs 7,000 off with HDFC bank cards.

OnePlus Nord 2 and Nord CE 5G will also get Extra Rs 1,000 off on exchange on select devices and additional 10% Instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Get additional Rs 1,000 off with coupons on the 12GB variant of the OnePlus Nord 2.

Lowest price ever on iPhone 11:

The Apple iPhone 11 will now be available for just Rs 38,999 during Prime Early Access.

Top deals on Samsung phones:

The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G will be available during the event with an introductory offer of Rs 1000 coupon discount starting Rs 25,999 net price.

Get flat 55% savings on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Get the 5G smartphone for just Rs 36,999

Customers can also enjoy irresistible offers on the entire Samsung M series range, including up to 30% off on top rated smartphones, exciting bank offers and up to 9 month No Cost EMI

The Samsung M12 with 48MP quad camera and 6,000 mAh battery will be available at its lowest price ever of Rs 9,499.

Samsung M32 with 64MP camera and FHD+ Samoled 90Hz refresh display will be available for Rs 12,499. The Samsung M32 5G, featuring India’s first 720D mediatek processor and 12 band 5G support, will be available at Rs 16,999

Prime Customers will additionally get free screen replacement of 6 months along with purchase of select Samsung M-Series smartphones

Best deals on iQOO smartphones:

The iQOO Z5 5G will be available at an introductory offer of up to Rs 3000 off with coupons and HDFC Bank offer taking the net effective price of the iQOO Z5 5G to Rs 20,990 (8+128GB).

Customers can also enjoy attractive offers on the iQOO Z3 5G and iQOO 7 5G which will be available for flat Rs 17,990 and Rs 29,990 respectively with flat savings of up to INR 2000.

Get additional Up to Rs 3000 instant discount with HDFC Bank Cards and up to 9 months No Cost EMI.

Prime Customers will additionally get free screen replacement of 6 months along with purchase of iQOO smartphones.

Deals on best selling Xiaomi smartphones starting at just Rs 6,79: