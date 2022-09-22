Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: E-commerce platform Amazon has made the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale live for its Prime members. The sale for other customers will start from September 23. The Prime customers can now grab exciting deals on popular smartphones, wearables, big-screen TVs, laptops, and other electronics.Also Read - American Professor Targets Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos; Says ‘Self-made Billionaires’ A ‘Myth’

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 will open up for everyone else at midnight tonight.

Here are some of the best deals on smartphones:

Apple iPhone 12

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022, the Apple iPhone 12 64GB variant will be available for Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 65,900)

64GB variant will be available for Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 65,900) The SBI Bank credit or debit card customers will receive an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 3,000 (including the bonus discount).

The Apple iPhone users can also swap an old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,350 on your purchase.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G will be available at a discounted price of Rs. 52,999 (MRP Rs. 85,999) on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale.

Samsung Galaxy S22 5G also comes with a bundled exchange offer that can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,350.

SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,500. Amazon is also offering a no-cost EMI option with select payment methods.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite will be available under Rs. 18,499.

The customers will have to use a coupon on the product page to avail the additional Rs. 500 discount on the listed price.

They can also swap an old smartphone for another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,350.

Samsung Galaxy M13

Samsung’s Galaxy M13 is currently down to Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999).

The smartphone comes with a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 8,950.

SBI credit and debit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 1,000 on the Galaxy M13.

iQoo Neo 6 5G (Rs. 27,999)