New Delhi: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live. During the ongoing sale, the e-commerce platform is offering deals and discounts on a wide range of products including laptop, smartphones and other products. If you are looking to buy a new and latest laptop under Rs 30,000, here are some handpicked deals for you.Also Read - Apple Store iPhones Festive Season Sale In India Is On
Best laptop deals under Rs. 30,000
Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA
- Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA packs an Intel Celeron N4020 processor
- The laptop is paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD storage.
- It sports a 15.6-inch LCD screen with a 1,366×768 pixels resolution
- The gadget has 220 nits of brightness.
- Its battery is claimed to provide up to 6 hours of backup.
- This laptop has received a 24 percent price cut, which has reduced its price to Rs. 25,990.
Buy now at: Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 33,990)
Honor MagicBook X 15 (Rs. 27,990)
- The Honor MagicBook X 15 is currently available on Amazon for a discounted price of Rs. 27,990.
- It features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS anti-glare screen.
- The laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor
- Honor MagicBook X 15 is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.
Buy now at: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 49,999)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 81WQ00NXIN (Rs. 24,990)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 model features a 15.6-inch HD anti-glare screen with 220 nits of brightness.
- It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 and 256GB of SSD storage.
- It boots Windows 11 Home out of the box.
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 81WQ00NXIN is available at 44 percent discount with an additional exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,500 available on the laptop.
Buy now at: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 44,690)