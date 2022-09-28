New Delhi: Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is live. During the ongoing sale, the e-commerce platform is offering deals and discounts on a wide range of products including laptop, smartphones and other products. If you are looking to buy a new and latest laptop under Rs 30,000, here are some handpicked deals for you.Also Read - Apple Store iPhones Festive Season Sale In India Is On

Best laptop deals under Rs. 30,000

Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA

Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA packs an Intel Celeron N4020 processor

The laptop is paired with 4GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD storage.

It sports a 15.6-inch LCD screen with a 1,366×768 pixels resolution

The gadget has 220 nits of brightness.

Its battery is claimed to provide up to 6 hours of backup.

This laptop has received a 24 percent price cut, which has reduced its price to Rs. 25,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,990 (MRP Rs. 33,990) Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Check Exciting Deals on Smartwatches, Bluetooth Speakers

Honor MagicBook X 15 (Rs. 27,990)

The Honor MagicBook X 15 is currently available on Amazon for a discounted price of Rs. 27,990.

It features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS anti-glare screen.

The laptop is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor

Honor MagicBook X 15 is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 49,999) Also Read - Reliance Retail's JioMart Rolls Our a Month-long Festival Season Sale | Check Deals and Offers Here

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 81WQ00NXIN (Rs. 24,990)

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 model features a 15.6-inch HD anti-glare screen with 220 nits of brightness.

It is powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 and 256GB of SSD storage.

It boots Windows 11 Home out of the box.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 81WQ00NXIN is available at 44 percent discount with an additional exchange offer of up to Rs. 14,500 available on the laptop.

Buy now at: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 44,690)