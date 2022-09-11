Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: E-commerce platform Amazon is all set to kick start ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022’ from September 23. Sponsored by Samsung Galaxy M and iQoo, the festive season sale will offer SBI card holders an instant 10 percent discount.Also Read - French Brand Thomson Brings Affordable QLED TVs to India; Check Price, Features Here
Customers will additionally get a flat 10 percent cashback on their first purchases. Amazon has said that Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, which starts on September 23.
Here are some of the interesting deals:

- The customers can expect up to 40 percent discount on smartphones and accessories from popular brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, and iQoo.
- The company has already teased about the newly launched and upcoming smartphones like Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G, iPhone 14 series that to be available during the sale.
- Amazon will also offer great deals on on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and more with up to 75 percent discounts.
- Customers can expect great opening day deals with exciting new offers being released every 6 hours during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022.
- It is important to note that Amazon has already made several Kickstarter Deals live on its e-commerce site.
- These deals also bring a 10 percent discount for SBI credit and debit card holders. These deals went live on Friday and will last until September 25.