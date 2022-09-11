Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022: E-commerce platform Amazon is all set to kick start ‘Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022’ from September 23. Sponsored by Samsung Galaxy M and iQoo, the festive season sale will offer SBI card holders an instant 10 percent discount.Also Read - French Brand Thomson Brings Affordable QLED TVs to India; Check Price, Features Here

Customers will additionally get a flat 10 percent cashback on their first purchases. Amazon has said that Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, which starts on September 23.

Here are some of the interesting deals: