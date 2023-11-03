By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Beat The Winter Chills! Top Room Heaters Under 3,200
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: room heaters available under Rs 2,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway, providing people with the perfect opportunity to purchase their favourite products at incredible discounts. With the ongoing festive season in mind, Amazon is offering significant discounts on all products. As winter approaches and the need to stay warm arises, room heaters become the best option available, and if you are considering buying one, this is the ideal time to do so. Additionally, you can enjoy further discounts by using bank and credit card offers, and you also have the option of interest-free EMIs during this grand sales event.
Trending Now
To save you precious time we have handpicked best deal on room heaters at exciting discounts which is available under Rs 3,200 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.
You may like to read
Havells Comforter Room Heater at Rs 3,199
Introducing the Havells Comforter Room Heater, a powerful and efficient heating solution designed to keep you warm and cozy during winters. With its 2000-watt heating capacity, this stylish room heater is perfect for spot heating.
Product Details
- Special Feature: Durable
- Material: Polycarbonate
- Brand: Havells
- Colour: White and Black
- Item Weight:58 Pounds
- Meant for Spot Heating;Safety: Double safety over-heat protection ; Power input: 23 V ;
- Frequency: 5 Hz ; Cord length: 1 m – 8 m ; Cord storage: Internal-cord-storage ;
- Thermostatic control: Yes
- Room Size: Upto 15 sqft
- Power: 2 watts.Customer care number- 18 13 1313.
Bajaj Flashy 1000 Watts Radiant Room Heater at Rs 879
Experience the comforting warmth of winter with this 1000 Watts Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater. The size and capacity of the heater makes it perfect for small rooms. Its heating element, a wire wound on a refractory rod, ensures instant and efficient heating.
Product Details
- Brand: Bajaj
- Colour: Steel
- Form Factor: Pedestal
- Product Dimensions: 6D x 5.5W x 8.7H Centimeters
- Recommended Uses For Product: Home
- Radiant Warmth: The heater is Ideal for small rooms. With 1000 Watts power, it also provides instant heating chilly nights.
- Personalized Comfort: @adjustable thermostat. Body Material:-CRCA
- Peace of Mind: Cotton braided cord for safety and Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid for effective heating, Neat & Clean Operation. Overheat Protection
- Reliable & Safe: Our room heaters are dependable and they also come with a 2 Year warranty
Orient Electric ABS Plastic Areva Thermostat Adjustable Room Heater at Rs 1,599
Introducing the Orient Electric Areva Thermostat Adjustable Room Heater Fan (Model FH20WP) – a versatile heating solution for your space. This fan heater offers both 2000 and 1000 Watts of power to cater to your heating needs, all in a sleek white ABS plastic body.
Product details
- Brand: Orient Electric
- Colour: White
- Form Factor: Pedestal
- Product Dimensions: 98D x 46W x 94H Millimeters
- Recommended Uses For Product: Home
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.