Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Beat The Winter Chills! Top Room Heaters Under 3,200

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Beat The Winter Chills! Top Room Heaters Under 3,200

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: room heaters available under Rs 2,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Beat The Winter Chills! Top Room Heaters Under 3,200

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway, providing people with the perfect opportunity to purchase their favourite products at incredible discounts. With the ongoing festive season in mind, Amazon is offering significant discounts on all products. As winter approaches and the need to stay warm arises, room heaters become the best option available, and if you are considering buying one, this is the ideal time to do so. Additionally, you can enjoy further discounts by using bank and credit card offers, and you also have the option of interest-free EMIs during this grand sales event.

Trending Now

To save you precious time we have handpicked best deal on room heaters at exciting discounts which is available under Rs 3,200 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

You may like to read

Introducing the Havells Comforter Room Heater, a powerful and efficient heating solution designed to keep you warm and cozy during winters. With its 2000-watt heating capacity, this stylish room heater is perfect for spot heating.

Product Details

Special Feature: Durable

Durable Material: Polycarbonate

Polycarbonate Brand: Havells

Havells Colour: White and Black

White and Black Item Weight: 58 Pounds

58 Pounds Meant for Spot Heating;Safety: Double safety over-heat protection ; Power input: 23 V ;

Double safety over-heat protection ; Power input: 23 V ; Frequency: 5 Hz ; Cord length: 1 m – 8 m ; Cord storage: Internal-cord-storage ;

5 Hz ; Cord length: 1 m – 8 m ; Cord storage: Internal-cord-storage ; Thermostatic control: Yes

Yes Room Size: Upto 15 sqft

Upto 15 sqft Power: 2 watts.Customer care number- 18 13 1313.

Experience the comforting warmth of winter with this 1000 Watts Bajaj Flashy Radiant Room Heater. The size and capacity of the heater makes it perfect for small rooms. Its heating element, a wire wound on a refractory rod, ensures instant and efficient heating.

Product Details

Brand: Bajaj

Bajaj Colour: Steel

Steel Form Factor : Pedestal

: Pedestal Product Dimensions: 6D x 5.5W x 8.7H Centimeters

6D x 5.5W x 8.7H Centimeters Recommended Uses For Product : Home

: Home Radiant Warmth: The heater is Ideal for small rooms. With 1000 Watts power, it also provides instant heating chilly nights.

The heater is Ideal for small rooms. With 1000 Watts power, it also provides instant heating chilly nights. Personalized Comfort: @adjustable thermostat. Body Material:-CRCA

@adjustable thermostat. Body Material:-CRCA Peace of Mind: Cotton braided cord for safety and Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid for effective heating, Neat & Clean Operation. Overheat Protection

Cotton braided cord for safety and Nickel Chromium Plated mesh grid for effective heating, Neat & Clean Operation. Overheat Protection Reliable & Safe: Our room heaters are dependable and they also come with a 2 Year warranty

Introducing the Orient Electric Areva Thermostat Adjustable Room Heater Fan (Model FH20WP) – a versatile heating solution for your space. This fan heater offers both 2000 and 1000 Watts of power to cater to your heating needs, all in a sleek white ABS plastic body.

Product details

Brand: Orient Electric

Orient Electric Colour: White

White Form Factor: Pedestal

Pedestal Product Dimensions: 98D x 46W x 94H Millimeters

98D x 46W x 94H Millimeters Recommended Uses For Product: Home

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.