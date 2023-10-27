Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Induction Cooktop Options Under Rs 2,900

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Induction Cooktop Options Under Rs 2,900

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best induction cooktops under Rs 2,900 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Best Induction Cooktop Options Under Rs 2,900

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway, offering the perfect opportunity for people to seize their favourite products at amazing discounts. Considering the ongoing festive season, Amazon is offering all its products on discounted prices. You can enjoy benefits on electronics, kitchen items, home decor, and nearly every product available on Amazon. Among the essential electronic items on sale are Induction Cooktops, currently offered at discounts ranging from 40% to 70%. Furthermore, additional discounts can be availed when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Trending Now

To help you save valuable time, we’ve handpicked some of the best Induction Cooktops, all priced under Rs 2,900, exclusively available during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check them out here.

You may like to read

Philips Domestic Appliances is one of Asia’s most trusted brands. If you are planning to buy an induction cooktop, the Viva Collection 2100-Watt Induction Cooktop from Philips is the best choice. It comes with five preset customised menus, allowing you to prepare perfectly cooked food with just one touch.

Product Details

Brand: Philips

Philips Features: 5 preset menus

5 preset menus Buttons: Soft touch buttons

Soft touch buttons Item model number: ‎ HD 4928/01

HD 4928/01 Heating Elements: 1

1 Colour: Black

Black Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Power: 2100-Watt

The Prestige IRIS ECO 1200 W Induction Cooktop is a versatile addition to your modern kitchen. The automatic voltage regulator and a power-saving feature makes this cooktop a durable choice. Its Indian menu options make cooking your favourite dishes a breeze. With a timer that has five user presets and a 1-year warranty, this sleek black cooktop offers both convenience and peace of mind.

Product Details

Brand: Prestige

Prestige Model: ‎IRIS ECO

‎IRIS ECO Heating Elements: 1

1 Colour: Black

Black Power Source: Corded Electric

Corded Electric Fuel Type: Electric

Electric Indian Menu Options: This cooktop has Indian Menu Options for preparing authentic Indian dishes like Chapati, Idli, and Dosa with a simple touch.

This cooktop has Indian Menu Options for preparing authentic Indian dishes like Chapati, Idli, and Dosa with a simple touch. Automatic Voltage Regulator: Loaded with an inbuilt Automatic Voltage Regulator, this cooktop not only handles voltage fluctuations but also ensures gradual load management for enhanced durability and performance.

Loaded with an inbuilt Automatic Voltage Regulator, this cooktop not only handles voltage fluctuations but also ensures gradual load management for enhanced durability and performance. Anti-Magnetic Wall: Its Anti-Magnetic Wall effectively shields against surplus magnetic radiation, increasing overall efficiency.

Its Anti-Magnetic Wall effectively shields against surplus magnetic radiation, increasing overall efficiency. Easy Maintenance: The flat and smooth cooking surface allows for quick and hassle-free cleaning.

Lifelong 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop offers user-friendly cooking with seven pre-programmed Indian menu functions designed to fulfil every Indian culinary preference. This cooktop is loaded with a resettable thermostat cut-off to protect against overheating that enhances durability and overall performance.

Product Details

Colour: Black

Black Model: LLIC80

LLIC80 Material: Glass

Glass Brand: Lifelong

Lifelong Product Dimensions: 34D x 28W x 6.5H Centimeters

34D x 28W x 6.5H Centimeters Wattage: 2000 Watts

2000 Watts Power: Easy to Use 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop

Easy to Use 2000 Watt Induction Cooktop Features: The cooktop comes with seven pre-programmed Indian menu functions.

The cooktop comes with seven pre-programmed Indian menu functions. Resettable Thermostat: Lifelong Induction Comes with resettable thermostat cut-off to protect against overheating

Lifelong Induction Comes with resettable thermostat cut-off to protect against overheating Pan Sensor Technology: It saves power and electricity, thus making it energy efficient.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.