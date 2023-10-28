Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Laptops Options Under Rs 40,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top laptops under Rs 40,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway, making it the perfect time for people to grab their favourite products at incredible discounts. With an eye on the ongoing festival season, Amazon is offering all its products at unbelievably low prices. If you are planning to buy a laptop, this is the best time. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this is the ideal opportunity for you to upgrade your laptop without straining your budget. Furthermore, additional discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sales event.

To save you precious time we have handpicked top laptops at exciting discounts which are available under Rs 40,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

HP Chromebook x360, a versatile 2-in-1 laptop featuring an Intel Celeron N4120 processor. With 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC, it promises smooth performance while running on Chrome OS 64. The laptop boasts a 14-inch Micro-Edge touchscreen, offering an seamless computing experience.

Product Details

Brand: HP

HP Model Name: Chromebook

Chromebook Screen Size: 14 Inches

14 Inches Hard Disk Size: 64 GB

64 GB CPU Model: Celeron N4020

Celeron N4020 RAM Memory Installed Size: 4 GB

4 GB Processor: Intel Celeron N4120 (1.1 GHz base frequency(2b),

Intel Celeron N4120 (1.1 GHz base frequency(2b), up to 2.8 GHz burst frequency(2c), 4 MB L2 cache, 2 cores) | Memory & Storage: 4 GB LPDDR4-2400 MHz RAM (onboard) |64 GB eMMC, 100 GB Google Cloud storage (1 year)

Display: 6 cm (14″) diagonal, HD touch, micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 1366 x 768, 45% NTSC| Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

6 cm (14″) diagonal, HD touch, micro-edge, BrightView, 220 nits, 1366 x 768, 45% NTSC| Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics Operating System & Software: Chrome 64| Google Assistant built-in

Chrome 64| Google Assistant built-in Networking: Realtek RTL8822CE 802.11a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit data rate) MU-MIMO supported

Introducing the Acer Aspire Lite, a high-performance laptop powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. With 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD, it promises seamless multitasking and fast data access. It delivers stunning visuals and a user-friendly interface.

Product Details

Brand: Acer

Acer Model Name: Aspire Lite

Aspire Lite Screen Size: 6 Inches

6 Inches Colour: Steel Gray

Steel Gray CPU Model: Core i5-1155G7

Core i5-1155G7 RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB

16 GB Operating System: Windows 11

Windows 11 Processor: Great performance with the Intel Core i5-1155G7 Processor – up to 4.50 GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, 8 MB Intel Smart Cache.

Great performance with the Intel Core i5-1155G7 Processor – up to 4.50 GHz, 4 cores, 8 threads, 8 MB Intel Smart Cache. Visibly Stunning: 6″ Full HD display, 16:9 aspect ratio, ultra-slim design and narrow bezels.

6″ Full HD display, 16:9 aspect ratio, ultra-slim design and narrow bezels. Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home Graphic: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021), a slim and lightweight laptop powered by a Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor. With 4GB of RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD, it ensures responsive performance. The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display.

Product Details

Brand: ASUS

ASUS Model Name: VivoBook 15 (2021)

VivoBook 15 (2021) Screen Size: 6 Inches

6 Inches Colour: Transparent Silver

Transparent Silver Hard Disk Size: 512 GB

512 GB Processor: Intel Celeron N4020, 1.1 GHz base speed, Up to 2.8 GHz Turbo Speed, 2 cores, 2 Threads, 4MB Cache.

Intel Celeron N4020, 1.1 GHz base speed, Up to 2.8 GHz Turbo Speed, 2 cores, 2 Threads, 4MB Cache. Memory & Storage: 4GB SO-DIMM DDR4 2400MHz RAM, Support up to 8GB using 1x SO-DIMM Slot with | Storage: 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD.

4GB SO-DIMM DDR4 2400MHz RAM, Support up to 8GB using 1x SO-DIMM Slot with | Storage: 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD. Display: 6-inch (39.62 cms), LED-Backlit LCD, HD (1366 x 768) 16:9, 220nits, NanoEdge bezel, Anti-Glare Plane with 45% NTSC, 82% Screen-To-Body Ratio.

6-inch (39.62 cms), LED-Backlit LCD, HD (1366 x 768) 16:9, 220nits, NanoEdge bezel, Anti-Glare Plane with 45% NTSC, 82% Screen-To-Body Ratio. Operating System: Pre-loaded Windows 11 Home with lifetime validity.

