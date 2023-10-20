Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check Best Deals On Top CCTV Cameras Starting at Rs 3,000

Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get exciting deals on surveillance camera under Rs 3,000 and get whooping 60 per cent off. SBI cardholders can also get 20 per cent as cashback on their first order placed with Amazon.In.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Welcome to the biggest sale of the year, explore exciting and unmatchable deals on security cameras featuring on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Buyers can get a flat 60 per cent off on premium CCTV brands and an extra 10 percent off on using SBI debit and credit cards. If you are looking for a smart security camera with advanced features like high resolution, two-way talk, and 360-degree rotation then we have all got it covered. Many companies have listed best-selling CCTV cameras on Amazon Sale. Now secure your home with these surveillance cameras. Keep an eye on your surroundings. Get a security camera for now.

Buy the new PHILIPS HSP3500 Indoor 360° 3 MP 2K Resolution WiFi Security Camera displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. It comes with 2k resolution for crystal clear video recording and it also provides clarity in live and playback video recording.

This smart camera captures a 360-degree view with auto motion tracking and Pan, Tilt, and Zoom features.

Philips security camera has a built-in microphone and speaker for two-way communication.

Keep your data secure with up to 128 GB Micro SD card storage.

Buy the new PHILIPS HSP3500 Indoor 360° 3 MP 2K Resolution WiFi Security Camera at a special price of Rs 2,699.

Buy the new Kent CamEye HomeCam Genie featuring at Amazon Sale and get a flat 40 per cent off.

featuring at Amazon Sale and get a flat 40 per cent off. With 106 degrees FOV it gives a clear viewing angle and you can view every recorded footage in low (360p), medium (720p), or high (1080p).

It has a cloud camera that works on the latest web RTC technology, providing many special features.

This camera can even record without any net connection with its offline mode.

Buy the new Kent CamEye HomeCam Genie at an exclusive price of Rs 2,399.

Buy the new Qubo Smart 360 Ultra 2K 4MP 1296p WiFi CCTV Security Camera displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. Qubo has a 2k resolution for keeping you aware of 24×7 and clear video recording.

You can easily operate your camera from anywhere with its mobile app and night vision.

It comes with a two-way talk feature and voice control.

In case of any security breach, it immediately notifies you on your mobile phone as it has a built-in alarm system.

Buy the new Qubo Smart 360 Ultra 2K 4MP 1296p WiFi CCTV Security Camera at a discounted price of Rs 2,990.

Buy the new Godrej Security Solutions WiFi 1080p FHD 2MP 360° Viewing Area Security Camera featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It has FHD 2MP 360 degree Viewing and advanced night vision for clear images even in darkness up to 30 ft distance.

These motion alert cameras notify you when any unusual movement is noticed.

The Spotlight PT camera can pan up to 355 degrees and tilt up to 90 degrees leaving no blind spot behind.

Godrej security camera is 100 per cent wireless for easy setup.

Buy the new Godrej Security Solutions WiFi 1080p FHD 2MP 360° Viewing Area at a special price of Rs 2,100.

