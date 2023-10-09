Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check Top Deals On Apple Watch Series, Get Up To 10% Off On SBI Banking Cards

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check Top Deals On Apple Watch Series, Get Up To 10% Off On SBI Banking Cards

These smartwatch series offers new features like heart-rate monitoring, emergency alerts, and updates with new technology.

Amazon Great India Festival Sale 2023: Get exciting deals on Apple Watch Series

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is live for all starting from October 8, 2023. Buyers can fetch massive deals and exciting discounts on various electronic categories like smartphones, accessories, smart TVs, etc. During the festive season, Amazon has rolled out exclusive deals on the Apple Watches. These smartwatch series offers new features like heart-rate monitoring, emergency alerts, and updates with new technology. Buyers can get an exchange offer of up to Rs 21,550, and an additional instant 10 per cent discount on SBI Banking cards. Check out these amazing offers now:

Trending Now

Buy the new Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) displayed on Amazon Sale.

displayed on Amazon Sale. Features- All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and, stay safe. Now up to 20% faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever.

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and, stay safe. Now up to 20% faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Easy Customisation- Available in a range of sizes and colours, with dozens of straps to choose from, the watch faces complications tailored to whatever you’re into.

Available in a range of sizes and colours, with dozens of straps to choose from, the watch faces complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Health and Safety Features- Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate. Compatibility- It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Unlock your Mac automatically. Find your devices with a tap. Apple Watch requires an iPhone 8 or later with the latest iOS version.

It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Unlock your Mac automatically. Find your devices with a tap. Apple Watch requires an iPhone 8 or later with the latest iOS version. Waterproof and Stylish- This Apple watch is water resistant to 50 meters and a redesigned color-matched back case made with a new production process.

This Apple watch is water resistant to 50 meters and a redesigned color-matched back case made with a new production process. Offers- Get bank offers of up to Rs 5,000 discount on SBI Credit Cards.

Buy the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at a 23 per cent discount on a deal price of Rs 22,999.

Buy Now

You may like to read

Buy the new Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen, 2023 featuring on Amazon Sale.

2nd Gen, 2023 featuring on Amazon Sale. The Apple Watch SE 2nd generation can be paired with the latest sport loop that is available with the watch.

Features- All the essentials to help you be motivated and active, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. The Smart Stack and redesigned apps in watchOS 10 help you see more information at a glance. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 2023 is a better value than ever.

All the essentials to help you be motivated and active, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. The Smart Stack and redesigned apps in watchOS 10 help you see more information at a glance. The Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 2023 is a better value than ever. Health and Safety Features- Get help when you need it with fall detection, crash detection, and emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

Get help when you need it with fall detection, crash detection, and emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular heart rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate. Compatible- It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Unlock your Mac automatically. Find your devices easily. Apple Watch SE requires iPhone XS or later with iOS 17 or later.

It works seamlessly with your Apple devices and services. Unlock your Mac automatically. Find your devices easily. Apple Watch SE requires iPhone XS or later with iOS 17 or later. Waterproof and Stylish- Water resistance rating of 50 meters. Three finishes. And a color-matched back case made with a production process that reduces its carbon emissions.

Water resistance rating of 50 meters. Three finishes. And a color-matched back case made with a production process that reduces its carbon emissions. Offers- Get an exchange offer of up to 28,350 and up to Rs 5,000 discount on SBI credit cards.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES