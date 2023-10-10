Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 : Chill Out In Style with Unbeatable Deals On Split ACs

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 : Chill Out In Style with Unbeatable Deals On Split ACs

Stay cool and save big! Dive into the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 for exclusive offers on the best Split ACs.

Amazon Great Indian Festival live now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Excitement lingers in the air as the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 begins, offering a diverse shopping experience. Dive into a budget-friendly opportunity with lightning deals, exclusive launches, and enticing bundle offers. Explore discounts on finest Split ACs to enhance your comfort without breaking the bank. Explore a range of top brands and seize exclusive deals that redefine home cooling. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade your lifestyle with cutting-edge technology and energy-efficient solutions from leading brands like LG, Daikin and more. Hurry, dive into the shopping frenzy, and make the most of this spectacular event – because when it comes to incredible deals, Amazon is the unbeatable destination! In addition to these incredible deals and offers, SBI credit and debit cardholders get the extra privilege to enjoy a 10% additional discount on all purchases.

Trending Now

Buy the Carrier split AC which is equipped with Flexicool Inverter Technology, a variable-speed compressor that adjusts power based on heat load.

The Flexicool Convertible 4-in-1 inverter technology allows users to modify cooling capacity, saving up to 50%* in energy consumption.

With a 1.5-ton capacity, the Carrier split AC offers 450 CFM Air Flow, 2-way Air Directional Control, and superior cooling at 4800 watts.

Achieving a 3-star energy rating, it consumes 964.1 units annually.

This split AC boasts a 10-year compressor warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and a 1-year product warranty.

This split AC boasts a 10-year compressor warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and a 1-year product warranty. Features of the split AC include a 100% Copper Condenser Coil with Aqua Clear Protection and advanced functionalities like Turbo Cool, Auto Cleanser, and Refrigerant Leakage Detector, ensuring efficient and enduring performance.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards on the Carrier split AC.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the Lloyd Split AC featuring an advanced Inverter Compressor for automatic power adjustments.

With a convertible and adjustable design, the split AC offers 5 cooling modes via remote control, adapting to various tonnages for diverse cooling needs.

This 1.0-ton AC boasts a 3-star energy rating, with an annual consumption of 698.49 units.

Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year product warranty and a 10-year compressor warranty.

The Golden Fins Evaporator Coils of the Lloyd split AC ensure enhanced cooling performance, low maintenance, and extended product durability.

Special features encompass a 5-in-1 convertible AC, anti-viral + PM 2.5 air filter, a 7m long air throw, turbo cool, low gas detection, and much more.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards and upto Rs 4,790 off on exchange of Lloyd split AC at just Rs 28,990.

Buy Now

Buy the Panasonic unparalleled comfort with the 7-in-1 Convertible Modes, including the advanced AI Mode.

This split AC intelligently detecting room temperature, forecasting cooling needs, and adjusting fan speed through built-in sensors and artificial intelligence

This 1.5-ton AC boasts a 5-star Energy Star Rating with an annual power consumption of 774.19 kWh.

The manufacturer offers a comprehensive 1-year warranty, 4 years on PCB, 9 years on the compressor, and 5 years on the outdoor unit.

The copper condenser coil of the split AC ensures better cooling with low maintenance.

The 100% copper tubing enhances heat exchange and durability through Anti Corrosion Shield Blu Technology.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards and upto Rs 4,790 off on exchange of Panasonic split AC at just Rs 42,990.

Buy Now

Buy the cooling experience with this advanced Split AC featuring an Inverter Compressor with a variable-speed design, AI Convertible 6-in-1 function providing flexibility.

This 1.5-ton AC offers an impressive 5-star Energy Rating, boasting best-in-class efficiency with an annual energy consumption of 685.26 Units.

Benefit from a generous warranty, including 10 years on the compressor with gas charging, 5 years on the PCB, and 1 year on the product.

The copper with Ocean Black Protection of LG split AC ensures durability by preventing rust and corrosion, providing uninterrupted cooling.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards and upto Rs 4,790 off on exchange of LG split AC at just Rs 42,990.

Buy Now

Buy and elevate your cooling experience with Daikin Split AC featuring an innovative inverter swing compressor.

This AC boasts a 5-star rating for best-in-class efficiency.

Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year product warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and an impressive 10-year compressor warranty.

The copper condenser coil ensures superior cooling with low maintenance requirements with Daikin split AC.

The key features of the AC include 100% cooling capacity at 43°C, a noise level of just 30 dB(A), and ambient operation up to 56°C.

Get upto 10 per cent instant discount on SBI credit cards on the Daikin split AC.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES