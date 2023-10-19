Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Find Exclusive Deals On iPhone 13 And 14 Starting At Rs 50,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Find Exclusive Deals On iPhone 13 And 14 Starting At Rs 50,999

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: This sale brings you incredible deals on iPhones. Do not miss the chance to buy iPhone 13 and 14 at exclusive prices grab the opportunity now.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Find Amazing Discounts on iPhone 13 and 14

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Amazon Sale is now live with unbeatable deals on electronics and smartphone devices. If you are planning to buy an iPhone at a valuable price then this can be the perfect time to get your hands on the new iPhone displayed on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Get amazing offers and flat discounts on iPhone 13 and 14 models. Buyers can also get an extra 10 per cent off on SBI debit and credit cards. Now can be your last resort to buy the iPhone at amazing deals on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Go and buy now.

Trending Now

Buy the new Apple iPhone 14 featuring on Amazon Sale.

featuring on Amazon Sale. The iPhone 14 is powered by an A15 Bionic chip with a 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance.

This Apple iPhone comes with a super retina XDR display.

The iPhone 14 features a 12MP dual camera system with an ultra-wide lens and a cinematic mode for shooting stable pictures and videos.

Now use your mobile all day long with 20-hour battery life and video playback on the new iPhone 14.

The Apple device comes with a ceramic shield and water resistance technology for longer durability.

Buy the new Apple iPhone 14 at an exclusive price of Rs 61,999.

You may like to read

Buy Now

Buy the new Apple iPhone 13 displayed at Amazon Sale, and get this device at a flat 27 per cent discount.

displayed at Amazon Sale, and get this device at a flat 27 per cent discount. For lightning-fast performance, the iPhone 13 features an A15 bionic chip for a lag-free experience.

The Apple device boasts a 6.1-inch bright Super Retina XDR display.

This iPhone features a dual camera setup of a 12MP true depth front camera with night mode, ultra-wide camera, and 4K recording for crystal clear recording.

Buy the Apple iPhone 13 at an exclusive price of Rs 50,999 at the Amazon Festival Sale.

Buy Now

Buy the new Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) Purple featuring at Amazon Festival Sale.

featuring at Amazon Festival Sale. iPhone 14 Plus comes with a massive 16.95 cm super retina XDR display. The device also has a ceramic shield for extra protection.

This iPhone has 16 iOS has user-friendly interface that helps you in multitasking.

The iPhone 14 Plus features a dual camera system with a 12MP main sensor and an ultra-wide camera. This device ca also record in cinematic and action mode for a greater video experience

iPhone 14 Plus can give you up to 26 hours of battery life.

Buy the new Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) Purple at a special price of Rs 71,999.

Buy Now

Buy the new Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) – Pink displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. The Apple device boasts a 6.1-inch bright Super Retina XDR display.

Apple iPhone 13 comes in various vibrant colours, giving it a unique look.

This iPhone features a 12MP true depth front camera with night mode for good quality pictures even at night.

For lightning-fast performance, the Apple device is equipped with an A15 bionic chip for faster performance.

Buy Apple iPhone 13 (128GB) – Pink at an exclusive price of Rs 50,999.

Buy Now

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES