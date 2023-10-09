Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Find Out Best Offers On Laptops From HP, Xiaomi, Lenovo And More

Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Welcome to the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023, where the digital realm unites with unbeatable deals. In a world where the laptop has become an indispensable companion for work, play, and everything in between, this year’s festival brings you an expansive list of options. Whether you’re a creative seeking raw power, a student in need of a reliable study partner, or a professional after sleek productivity, the likes of HP, Xiaomi, Lenovo, and more are here to cater to your every digital need. Get ready to embark on a journey through the best laptop deals of 2023, combining performance, innovation, and affordability, all in one pixel-packed package.

Powerful Processing : Experience fast and efficient performance with the 2-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, offering 4 threads and 6MB L3 cache. Dive into stunning visuals with Intel UHD graphics.

: Experience fast and efficient performance with the 2-core 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, offering 4 threads and 6MB L3 cache. Dive into stunning visuals with Intel UHD graphics. Enhanced Multitasking : With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, enjoy seamless multitasking and ample storage for all your needs, whether work or play.

: With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, enjoy seamless multitasking and ample storage for all your needs, whether work or play. Immersive Display : The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display with anti-glare technology and 250-nit brightness brings your projects to life. Explore intricate details on this large, crisp screen.

: The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display with anti-glare technology and 250-nit brightness brings your projects to life. Explore intricate details on this large, crisp screen. Seamless Connectivity : Stay connected with Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0. Enjoy effortless plug-and-play with 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, and 1 x HDMI 1.4b ports.

: Stay connected with Wi-Fi 5 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0. Enjoy effortless plug-and-play with 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, and 1 x HDMI 1.4b ports. Extended Battery Life: Work longer and charge faster with HP Fast Charge. Power up to 50% in just 45 minutes and enjoy a dependable 41Wh battery to keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle.

Powerful Processor : Equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor, this laptop offers speeds ranging from 3.1 GHz (base) to 4.4 GHz (max). With 4 cores, 8 threads, and 8 MB Cache, it delivers robust performance for your tasks.

: Equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor, this laptop offers speeds ranging from 3.1 GHz (base) to 4.4 GHz (max). With 4 cores, 8 threads, and 8 MB Cache, it delivers robust performance for your tasks. Immersive Display : Enjoy a stunning visual experience on the 39.62 cm IPS screen with 3.2K resolution (3200×2000). The 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB, 90Hz refresh rate, and 1500:1 contrast ratio provide vibrant and detailed visuals. Plus, it’s easy on the eyes with anti-glare and TUV Low blue light technology.

: Enjoy a stunning visual experience on the 39.62 cm IPS screen with 3.2K resolution (3200×2000). The 16:10 aspect ratio, 100% sRGB, 90Hz refresh rate, and 1500:1 contrast ratio provide vibrant and detailed visuals. Plus, it’s easy on the eyes with anti-glare and TUV Low blue light technology. Fast Memory & Storage : With 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200 MHz and a swift 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, you’ll experience speedy multitasking and ample storage space.

: With 8GB of DDR4 RAM clocked at 3200 MHz and a swift 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, you’ll experience speedy multitasking and ample storage space. Windows 11 : Running on Windows 11 Home and bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, this laptop is ready for productivity right out of the box. Intel Iris Xe graphics ensure smooth visuals.

: Running on Windows 11 Home and bundled with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, this laptop is ready for productivity right out of the box. Intel Iris Xe graphics ensure smooth visuals. User-Friendly Keyboard: The chiclet keyboard offers comfortable typing, making it a pleasure to work or create on this laptop.

Efficient Processor : Powered by a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, this laptop offers speeds from 2.1 GHz (Base) to 4.0 GHz (Max). With 6 cores, 12 threads, and a generous cache, it’s built for multitasking and performance.

: Powered by a 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, this laptop offers speeds from 2.1 GHz (Base) to 4.0 GHz (Max). With 6 cores, 12 threads, and a generous cache, it’s built for multitasking and performance. Ample Memory & Storage : Featuring 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and a zippy 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures smooth operation and rapid data access.

: Featuring 8GB DDR4 RAM (expandable up to 16GB) and a zippy 512GB SSD, this laptop ensures smooth operation and rapid data access. Vivid Display : The 15.6″ FHD display (1920×1080) offers crisp visuals with 220 nits brightness and anti-glare technology. Enjoy a spectrum of colors with 45% NTSC. Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics further enhance your visual experience.

: The 15.6″ FHD display (1920×1080) offers crisp visuals with 220 nits brightness and anti-glare technology. Enjoy a spectrum of colors with 45% NTSC. Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics further enhance your visual experience. Immersive Audio : Immerse yourself in sound with 2x 1.5W stereo speakers, HD Audio, and Dolby Audio. It’s perfect for entertainment and calls.

: Immerse yourself in sound with 2x 1.5W stereo speakers, HD Audio, and Dolby Audio. It’s perfect for entertainment and calls. Versatile Connectivity : This laptop offers a range of ports, including USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, HDMI 1.4b, and a 4-in-1 media reader for your convenience.

: This laptop offers a range of ports, including USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, USB-A 2.0, USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack, HDMI 1.4b, and a 4-in-1 media reader for your convenience. Long Battery Life: With a 42Wh battery, it provides up to 9 hours of usage on a single charge. Plus, the Rapid Charge feature juices it up to 80% in just 1 hour, keeping you on the move.

Powerful Processor : Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Mobile Processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.4 GHz max boost. It’s a performance beast.

: Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Mobile Processor featuring 8 cores, 16 threads, and up to 4.4 GHz max boost. It’s a performance beast. Ample Memory & Storage : With 16GB DDR4 memory (8GB on board + 8GB SO-DIMM) and a swift 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and rapid data access.

: With 16GB DDR4 memory (8GB on board + 8GB SO-DIMM) and a swift 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking and rapid data access. Vivid Display : Enjoy a 16.0-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 45% NTSC color gamut. The anti-glare feature reduces reflections for a clear view.

: Enjoy a 16.0-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rate, and 45% NTSC color gamut. The anti-glare feature reduces reflections for a clear view. Integrated Graphics : Featuring integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, this laptop offers decent visual performance for your daily tasks.

: Featuring integrated AMD Radeon Graphics, this laptop offers decent visual performance for your daily tasks. Slim & Lightweight : Measuring just 1.99 cm thin and weighing 1.88 kg, it’s a highly portable and thin and light laptop. It meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards for durability.

: Measuring just 1.99 cm thin and weighing 1.88 kg, it’s a highly portable and thin and light laptop. It meets US MIL-STD 810H military-grade standards for durability. Battery Life: The 50WHrs, 3-cell Li-ion battery provides up to 6 hours of usage, depending on your usage conditions.

Powerful Processor : This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, capable of speeds up to 4.0 GHz, with 6 cores and 12 threads for smooth multitasking.

: This laptop is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor, capable of speeds up to 4.0 GHz, with 6 cores and 12 threads for smooth multitasking. Memory & Storage : It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, ensuring swift performance and ample storage.

: It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a spacious 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD, ensuring swift performance and ample storage. Vivid Display : Enjoy a 14-inch FHD IPS micro-edge display with 250 nits brightness, 45% NTSC colour gamut, and clear 157 ppi resolution.

: Enjoy a 14-inch FHD IPS micro-edge display with 250 nits brightness, 45% NTSC colour gamut, and clear 157 ppi resolution. Graphics : Equipped with AMD Radeon Graphics for impressive visuals and multimedia experiences.

: Equipped with AMD Radeon Graphics for impressive visuals and multimedia experiences. High-speed Connectivity : Features multiple USB ports, including a SuperSpeed USB Type-C, for quick data transfer and other essential ports for connectivity.

: Features multiple USB ports, including a SuperSpeed USB Type-C, for quick data transfer and other essential ports for connectivity. Fast Charging : The 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion battery supports fast charging, keeping you productive on the go.

: The 3-cell, 41 Wh Li-ion battery supports fast charging, keeping you productive on the go. Wireless Connectivity: Enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2, including MU-MIMO support and Miracast compatibility.

