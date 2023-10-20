Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Find Top Deals On Vacuum Cleaners And Get Up To 50% Off

Get jaw dropping deals on vacuum cleaner only on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Get up to 50 per cent off on cleaners this festive season , do not miss the chance and get yourself a cost efficient vacuum cleaner.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the latest deal launched on Vacuum cleaners. In this festive season, buy premium brand vacuum cleaners from top brands like Eureka Forbes, AGARO, and Phillips. SBI credit and debit card holders can get additional 10 per cent discount, with no cost EMI. These well-equipped and powerful cleaners will ease your work this Diwali season. Grab the opportunity to buy them at exclusives prices. Seize the opportunity to buy cost-efficient vacuum cleaners. Now leave dirt with no place to hide.

Buy the new AGARO Ace Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner displayed at Amazon Great Indian Sale.

displayed at Amazon Great Indian Sale. This product has a capacity of 21 liters with a 1600W motor.

It has a strong suction power of 21.5 kPa with a stainless steel body.

The AGARO vacuum cleaner comes with a 360-degree four-swivel wheel for perfect cleaning in all directions.

AGARO vacuum cleaner comes with additional items like a hose pipe, telescopic metallic tube, nozzle, and various types of brushes.

Buy the new AGARO Ace Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner at a special price of Rs 5,699.

Buy the new Philips Power Pro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. It has a powerful 1900 W motor that generates 370 W of high suction power.

Philips cleaner comes with a multi-clean nozzle so that not a single dust particle remains.

The design of this vacuum cleaner is very light weight making it easy to carry and use.

This product has an advanced allergy h13 filter which captures 99.9 percent of of very fine dust particles.

Buy the new Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner at an exclusive price of Rs 8,999.

Buy the new Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. This Eureka cleaner has 1200 W of suction power for deep cleaning.

It has three swivels for smooth movement and three free reusable bags worth Rs 500.

You can operate it easily as it has a dust bag full indicator and auto cord winder switch.

Forbes vacuum cleaners can clean various surfaces including wooden floors, rugs, carpets, sofas, and more.

Buy the new Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner at a special price of Rs 2,976.

Buy the new AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. It has a standard 800 W motor with 6.5kPa suction power.

AGARO is very lightweight and is easy to use because of its compact body.

This product efficiently collects 0.8 liters of dust and comes with a 5-meter-long cord.

Buy the new AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner at a discounted price of Rs 1,599.

