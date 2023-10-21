Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Track Fitness In Style, Fitbit Fitness Bands Under Rs 12,000 – Grab Them Today!

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Track Fitness In Style, Fitbit Fitness Bands Under Rs 12,000 – Grab Them Today!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top Fitbit fitness bands under Rs 12,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Elevate Your Style With Fossil Watches Under Rs 20,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway, making it the perfect time for people to snag their favourite products at incredible discounts. With an eye on the upcoming festival season, Amazon is offering all its products at unbelievably low prices. In an era where fitness has taken center stage, the demand for affordable fitness-tracking solutions is at an all-time high. One such product is the stylish Fitbit fitness band, which is now available at a 40 to 70 percent discount. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this is the ideal opportunity for you to upgrade your fitness journey without straining your budget. Furthermore, additional discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sales event.

Trending Now

To save you precious time we have handpicked top Fitbit fitness bands on exciting discounts which are available under Rs 12,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

You may like to read

Fitbit Inspire 3 Health & Fitness Tracker offers a range of features to keep you trendy and on top of your health. This stylish band monitors your well-being around the clock. It provides a Stress Management Score to help you keep stress in check and offers a Daily readiness score and sleep profile for premium users. Additionally, it measures your blood oxygen (SpO2) levels, ensuring that you’re well-oxygenated.

Product Details

Brand:

Model Name: Fitbit Inspire 3.

Fitbit Inspire 3. Style:

Colour: Midnight Zen.

Midnight Zen. Screen Size: 74 Inches.

74 Inches. Tracking: Always-on wellness tracking.

Always-on wellness tracking. Functions: Stress Management Score, daily readiness score & sleep profile (premium only), Blood oxygen (SpO2), Call, text & app notifications (Works when phone is nearby).

Stress Management Score, daily readiness score & sleep profile (premium only), Blood oxygen (SpO2), Call, text & app notifications (Works when phone is nearby). Battery: Up to 10 day battery (Varies with use and other factors).

Up to 10 day battery (Varies with use and other factors). Membership: Includes 6-month Premium membership (New Premium members only. Premium included membership must be activated within 60 days of device activation. Valid payment method required. Cancel before membership ends to avoid subscription fees. T&C apply.).

Includes 6-month Premium membership (New Premium members only. Premium included membership must be activated within 60 days of device activation. Valid payment method required. Cancel before membership ends to avoid subscription fees. T&C apply.). Package Contents: Pack of 1 Device with 2 x Straps (Small & Large) and Charger.

Enhance your workout routine in style with the help of a Daily Readiness Score, available to Fitbit Premium members. With Fitbit Inspire 2 Health & Fitness Tracker keep tabs on your all-day activity, including steps taken, distance traveled, hourly activity, and calories expended. Stay in control of your fitness journey with these valuable features.

Product Details

Brand:

Model Name: Inspire 2.

Inspire 2. Style:

Colour: Lunar White.

Lunar White. Screen Size: 72 Inches.

72 Inches. Heart Rate To Tracker: Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate better measure calorie burn.

Use 24/7 heart rate to track resting heart rate better measure calorie burn. Battery: Enjoy 10 days of battery life for daily progress without constant charging varies with use and other factors.

Enjoy 10 days of battery life for daily progress without constant charging varies with use and other factors. Trackers: Track your time in light, deep and REM sleep, then get a Sleep Score to better understand your sleep quality each night.

With Fitbit Charge 5 enhance your workout routine and soon you’ll be able to utilize a Daily Readiness Score, indicating whether you’re prepared for exercise or should prioritize recovery (requires Fitbit Premium membership). Take proactive steps to manage your stress levels with the help of an on-wrist EDA sensor mindfulness session.

Product Details

Brand:

Model Name: FB421GLWT-FRCJK.

FB421GLWT-FRCJK. Style:

Colour:

Screen Size:

Heart Tracker: Your heart rate is a key indicator of health, so stay informed when Charge 5 detects that your heart rate is above or below your threshold.; Track SpO2the level of oxygen in your bloodplus heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more.

Your heart rate is a key indicator of health, so stay informed when Charge 5 detects that your heart rate is above or below your threshold.; Track SpO2the level of oxygen in your bloodplus heart rate variability, skin temperature variation and more. Wireless: Wireless Communication Technology: Bluetooth; Material Type: Stainless Steel; Included Components: Charger.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES