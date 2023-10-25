Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get 30% Off on Colour Printers From Canon, HP, Epson And More

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Find best deals on printers only on Amazon Great Indian Festival. SBI cardholders can get an instant 10 per cent off. Shop now!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: If you are looking for a printer for your office or home office then this is the best time to steal the deal from Amazon. Great offers are launched on printers from premium brands including HP, Canon, and many more only on Amazon Great Indian Sale. Get up to 30 per cent off and an additional instant off on SBI credit and debit cards. Amazon provides colour printers at their lowest cost. Print your pictures that come to life with high-quality colour printers. Shop now on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

Buy the new Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. The resolution of the scanner is 600 x1200 dpi.

It has a maximum print speed of 5.0 ipm in colour and 8.8 ipm in monochrome.

This Canon printer has some special features like borderless printing, high volume printing and you can easily use it at your home or office.

Get up to 27 per cent off on this printer.

Buy the new Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All-in-One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer at a special price of Rs 13,299.

Buy the new HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-one Colour Printer displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. It provides seamless connectivity to avoid any kind of interruption in your work.

This printer gives a remarkable printing speed of 12 ppm in black and 5 ppm in colour.

HP Smart Tank has an easy interface with a 1.0-inch icon LCD display and 10 user-friendly buttons.

Get up to 26 per cent off on this HP printer.

Buy the new HP Smart Tank 529 All-in-one Colour Printer at an exclusive price of Rs 10,799.

Buy the new Brother DCP-T426W – Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction All in One Printer displayed at Amazon Sale.

displayed at Amazon Sale. The resolution of the scanner is 19200 × 19200 dpi.

This Brother DCP printer has a maximum printing speed of 11 ppm in colour and 28 ppm in monochrome.

Connect to your wireless printer from your mobile device and use it at home or office.

Get up to flat 24 per cent off on the product.

Buy the new Brother DCP-T426W – Wi-Fi Color Ink Tank Multifunction All in One Printer at a discounted price of Rs 11,899.

Buy the new Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. It has a print resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi.

This product is Economical and comes with Eco-Friendly Heat Free technology.

Epson is an all in one printer with low maintenance cost and remarkable speed.

Get up to 21 per cent off on the printer.

Buy the new Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer at a special price of Rs 11,850.

