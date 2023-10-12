Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Grab The Best Deals On Smart TV! Get Up To 60 Per Cent Off

Home

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Huge and amazing offers are here on Smart T.V , get whooping 60 % off on different television brands.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The great Indian sale is live with blockbuster offers and amazing deals. Save up to 50 Per Cent on premium brands like Samsung, Sony, Redmi and many more. You can even save extra with other available offers and get up to 10 percent of instant discount on SBI credit card. If you are looking to buy a smart television, this is the best time to check for the best deal. Grab the opportunity now before the sale gets over.

Buy the new Samsung Crystal iSmart 4k Ultra HD Smart featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This product comes with 4k resolution and 6D x 96.4W x 55.9H Centimeters dimensions and the refresh rate of 50 hz.

Sound output of 20w , powerful speakers and dual audio support system with buds auto switch.

Samsung crystal ismart comes with a great range of supported apps like Prime video, Youtube , Netflix etc.

1N LED TV, 1N Remote Control, 1 LED TV, 2 Battery 1N Power Cord are some of the included components in the product and 1 year comprehensive warranty and 1 year additional panel warranty from the date of purchase.

Buy the new Samsung Crystal iSmart 4k Ultra HD Smart at a discounted price of Rs 26,990.

Buy the new Sony Bravia 108 cm Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This product gives an amazing screen size range from 43 inches to 65 inches , gets 10 + incredible bank offers and no cost EMI.

Experience the great visuals with X1 4K Processor, Live Colour,4K X Reality Pro and Motion Flow XR100.

This smart TV comes with a comprehensive 3 year warranty on the product.

Comes with some special features like Alexa , Amazon prime , Netflix , Google play , watchlist, Voice search and apple home kit and with a single click operate your google assistant.

Buy the new Sony Bravia 108 cm Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV at a discounted price of Rs 39,490.

Buy the new Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4k Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. Stay connected with 3 HDMI ports to connect the set top box,2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices , dual band WIFI and super fast Bluetooth 5.0.

Equipped with smart features like Google assistant ,Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR , Google TV OS with Watchlist, Chromecast, Miracast, DLNA and Airplay.

10 bit A+ Grade Panel display with REGZA Engine 4K and Bezel-less Ultra Slim Display Design.

Buy the new Toshiba 139 cm (55 inches) 4k Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV at a discounted price of Rs 46,999.

Buy the new LG 108 cm 4k Ultra Smart LED TV featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This LG smart TV comes with loaded special features like users profile with WebOS 23, Game Optimizer, brightness controlled with AI and has a Filmmaker Mode.

Built in WIFI provides fast connectivity with other devices and a better experience .

Get 1 Year LG India Warranty from the date of purchase.

It comes with 4K Ultra HD LED Display and slim design giving it an exclusive look.

Buy the new LG 108 cm 4k Ultra Smart LED TV at Rs 27,990.

