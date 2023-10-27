Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Popular Water Purifiers Under Rs 15,000 – Grab Them Today!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Popular water purifiers under Rs 15,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Popular water purifiers under Rs 15,000 with bank offer

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway, providing the perfect opportunity for people to grab their favourite products at incredible discounts. With an eye on the ongoing festival season, Amazon is offering all its products at unbelievably discounted prices. If you are planning to change your water purifier and want to modernise your kitchen, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the ideal moment for you. With the ongoing mega sale, water purifiers are now available at a 40 to 70 percent discount. The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your kitchen without straining your budget. Furthermore, additional discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sale.

To save you precious time we have handpicked popular top water purifier brands on exciting discounts which are available under Rs 15,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

Havells AQUAS Water Purifier features 100 percent RO & UF purification, along with a dual mineral and bacteriostatic taste enhancer for premium water quality. Its convenient removable transparent tank makes cleaning a breeze, and the hygiene-conscious zero splash water flow controller faucet ensures a clean water dispensing experience. Its compact design offers versatile 3-way mounting options, making it a practical choice for any space.

Product Details

Brand: Havells

Brand: Havells
Special Feature: Convenient removable transparent tank for easy to clean Hygiene zero splash water flow controller faucet Compact design with 3 way Mounting.

Product Dimensions: 2L x 27.3W x 49H Centimeters

Package Information: Dispenser

Power Source: Corded Electric

Purification: 100% RO & UF Purification; Dual Mineral & bacteriostatic Taste Enhancer

Compact: Compact design with 3 way Mounting.

Purification Method: Activated Carbon; Included Components: 1n Water Purifier, 1n User Manual & 1n Installation Kit; Warranty Description: 1 Year Comprehensive

Aquaguard Marvel NXT Copper RO employs advanced RO+UV+UF technology along with a Taste Adjuster (MTDS) to ensure water safety and a pleasant taste. It’s certified to remove modern contaminants like lead, mercury, and arsenic, while effectively eliminating viruses and bacteria. The patented technologies incorporated into this purifier are noteworthy, including the Active Copper+Zinc Booster Technology, which infuses essential minerals into the water, and the Mineral Guard Technology, which retains crucial minerals like calcium and magnesium.

Product Details

Brand: Aquaguard

Brand: Aquaguard
Special Feature: Active Copper with zinc booster technology

Product Dimensions: 8L x 32W x 48H Centimeters

Package Information: Dispenser

Installation Type: Wall-mounted, Countertop

Wall-mounted, Countertop Take information from these pointers and make a crisp paragraph

Product Technology: RO+UV+UF+Taste Adjuster (MTDS),RO is certified to remove new age contaminants like lead, mercury & arsenic from the water while eliminating all viruses & bacterias.

Water Saver: Saves up to 60% water- Other ordinary water purifiers end up wasting 50-75% water but Aquaguard water purifiers with superior technology purifiy water and regulate its taste to save up to 60%* water.

Patented Mineral Guard Technology: Helps to retain all essential natural minerals such as Calcium & Magnesium which provides perfect blend of safe and healthy water.

KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier offers a comprehensive package with four years of free service. It incorporates a multi-stage purification process, including RO, UF, TDS control, and UV LED technology. With an ample 8-liter tank and a rapid flow rate of 20 liters per hour, it ensures a constant supply of purified water to meet your daily needs.

Product Details

Brand: KENT

Brand: KENT
Special Feature: Reduce TDS, Automatic Shutoff

Product Dimensions: 40L x 25W x 52.5H Centimeters

Package Information: Dispenser

Installation Type: Wall Mounted

Multiple purification: The multiple purifying process by RO+UF+TDS Control is able to removes even dissolved impurities like arsenic, rust, pesticides and fluorides.

Suitable: This water purifier is Suitable for purification of brackish/tap water/ municipal water supply.

Capacity: 8 liters, high purification capacity of 20 liters per hour.

Operation: Fully automatic operation with auto-on and auto-off function.

