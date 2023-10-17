Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top Irons Under Rs 1000 – Grab Them Today!

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top Irons Under Rs 1000 – Grab Them Today!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top dry and steam irons under Rs 1,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Top Irons Under Rs 1000 – Grab Them Today!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Attention, everyone! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is now live, and it’s the best time for people to grab their favourite products at amazing discounts. Considering the upcoming festival, Amazon is offering all its products at incredible prices. You can enjoy benefits on electronics, kitchen items, home decor, and nearly every product available on Amazon. One of the daily-use electronic items is electric irons, which are available at a 40 to 70 percent discount. Moreover, there are additional discounts available when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sale event.

Trending Now

To save you precious time we have handpicked some popular electric irons for you which are available under Rs 1,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

You may like to read

Product Details:

Model: 440195.

Item Weight: 1.2 kg.

Technology: German coating technology.

German coating technology. Wattage: 1000 watts.

1000 watts. Power:

Equipped with German Coating Technology for ease of ironing..

360° Swivel Cord.

This iron comes equipped with a 360° swivel cord for an effortless ironing experience.

Ample power to provide quick and fast ironing.

Product Details:

Model: GHGDICJK110.

GHGDICJK110. Brand:

Special Feature: Temperature Control, Shock proof.

Temperature Control, Shock proof. Colour:

Item Dimensions: LxWxH: 25.8 x 10.7 x 13.9 Centimeters.

LxWxH: 25.8 x 10.7 x 13.9 Centimeters. Base Material:

Technology: Greblon E2 Grade German Technology Non-Stick Coated Sole Plate.

Greblon E2 Grade German Technology Non-Stick Coated Sole Plate. Flexible: 360˚ Swivel Cord.

360˚ Swivel Cord. Shock Proof: Convinient & Shock Proof Plastic Bodyensures Safe Ironing Experience.

Convinient & Shock Proof Plastic Bodyensures Safe Ironing Experience. Grip: Easy Grip temperature Control Dial for Selection of Different Fabrics.

Easy Grip temperature Control Dial for Selection of Different Fabrics. Guaranty/Warranty: 2 Year Product Warranty.

Product Details:

Model Name: GC1011/01.

GC1011/01. Brand:

Colour:

Wattage: 1200 Watts.

1200 Watts. Item Dimensions: LxWxH – 12.7 x 29 x 14.6 Centimeters.

LxWxH – 12.7 x 29 x 14.6 Centimeters. Recommended Uses For Product: Steam Iron.

Steam Iron. Linished soleplate for easy gliding on all fabrics.

Continuous steam of 15 gram per minute.

Thin soleplate for better heating.

Vent design for uniform steam.

Calc clean to prevent your iron from scale build up.

Note: Please wait for some time for the iron to heat up. Only then you can use the steam function effectively. If the iron is not heated enough and steam function is used, it will lead to water leakage.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES