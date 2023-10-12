Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 :Top 5 Home Appliances To Buy This Festive Season

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023 : Looking for the best Home Appliance this festive season with great deals and discount and flat 50 to 60 % off . Deal of the Day is here!

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore the best deals on home appliances only on Amazon Great Indian Festival. Get splendid offers, deals, discounts and no-cost EMI on home appliances. You will find amazing home appliances under Rs 20,000 with high-end technology. There are exciting valuable deals available on major home appliances like Vacuum cleaners, mixer grinders, Air fryers, water purifiers and many more. Get your hands on these amazing deals. You can even save extra with other available offers and get up to 10 per cent of instant discount on SBI credit card.

Buy the newEureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop featuring at Amazon sale.

featuring at Amazon sale. Robotic Vacuum cleaner of Eureka Forbes comes with wet and dry function and dual function for complete cleaning and dry vacuum.

This vacuum cleaner comes with the Gyroscope navigation feature which helps in the navigation of the robotic vacuum cleaner.

This product makes daily cleaning convenient with app-based control and multi-surface vacuum cleaning.

Get a shocking 53 % off on the product and buy it at just Rs 13,999.

Buy the new Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop at a discounted price of Rs 13,999.

Buy Now

Buy the new Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV e-Boiling featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. This RO is certified to remove contaminants like mercury,arsenic, viruses, bacteria, and lead. With a taste adjuster (MTDS) you can adjust the taste of the water , get the sweet tasting water .

With UV e- boiling drink safe water as the water is boiled for more than 20 minutes. It comes with a stainless steel tank which is made up of high-grade 304 stainless steel .

It is guaranteed to be corrosion free, durable and tough and suitable for water sources like tank water municipal water and borewell water.

This RO saves up to 60% of water with its superior water purifier technology and even regulates its taste .

Buy the new Aquaguard Ritz RO+UV e-Boiling at a discounted price of Rs 16,199.

Buy Now

Buy the new Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. Get 26% off on the No. 1 air purifier brand of india (Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances 2020ED).

It automatically removes 99.97% airborne pollutants , the VITASHIELD INTELLIGENT PURIFICATION automatically senses the quality of the air .

In just 10 minutes it purifies the standard room with a CADR of 333 m3/hour .

This product comes with a 2 year worldwide warranty and even free home service .The quality of this product is , It is allergy friendly tested and proven by ECARF.

This product comes with a 2 year worldwide warranty and even free home service .The quality of this product is , It is allergy friendly tested and proven by ECARF. Buy the new Philips High Efficiency Air Purifier at a discounted price of Rs 16,999.

Buy Now

Buy the new Glen 3 Burner Built In Glass Hob featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. Up to Rs 5,000 discount on SBI credit card, no cost EMI and get GST invoice and get a whooping 47% discount on your Glen Ignition in this great Indian sale of Amazon.

The 8mm Thick toughened glass is designed to handle the impact of high heat of daily basis cooking and cleaning became way too easy with a smooth and non – porous surface , easy maintenance .

The stove knobs are highly responding even with the lightest touch , it comes with 360 degree revolving inlet nozzle which make it suitable for kitchen setup with wide range

This product comes with 2 years of warranty on the product and 5 year warranty on the glass (Terms & Conditions applied).

Buy the new Glen 3 Burner Built In Glass Hob at a discounted price of Rs 13,035.

Buy Now

Buy the new Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater featuring at Amazon Sale.

featuring at Amazon Sale. Crompton’s Arno water heater comes with a great capacity of 15 liters with fast heating technology . It is a 5 star rated water heater .

This product comes with 3 level safety of Capillary Thermostat, automatic thermal cut-out & multi-functional valve to give high level safety and also the special feature of Auto – restart.

This water heater is value for money and very easy to install and has a good temperature control.

Buy the new Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater at a discounted price of Rs 5,498.

Buy Now

