Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Upgrade Your Smartphone! Redmi 12 5G Available Under 12K

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Upgrade Your Smartphone! Redmi 12 5G Available Under 12K

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Redmi 12 5G available under Rs 12,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Upgrade Your Smartphone! Redmi 12 5G Available Under 12K

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is currently underway, making it the perfect time for people to grab their favourite products at incredible discounts. With an eye on the ongoing festival season, Amazon is offering all its products at unbelievably low prices. If you are planning to buy a smartphone, this is the best time. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this is the ideal opportunity for you to change your smartphone without straining your budget. Furthermore, additional discounts are available when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sales event.

Trending Now

To save you precious time we have handpicked best deal on Redmi 12 phone at exciting discounts which is available under Rs 12,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

You may like to read

The Redmi 12 5G smartphone is available in a sleek Moonstone Silver finish with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM, boasts the power-efficient Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform built on a 4nm architecture. This Snapdragon ensures smooth performance, aided by its 8GB of RAM, including 4GB of Virtual RAM for added multitasking capabilities. The device features a large 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz Adaptive Sync display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Product Details

Brand: Redmi

Redmi Model Name: Redmi 12

Redmi 12 Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Unlocked for All Carriers Operating System: MIUI 14, Android 13.0

About The Product

Powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, featuring a power-efficient 4nm architecture, and 8GB of RAM, which includes 4GB of Virtual RAM.

This phone has 17.24cm FHD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for added durability.

The camera setup includes a 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera, offering classic film filters, Film Frame, Portrait, Night Mode, 50MP mode, Time-lapse, and Google Lens. It also features an 8MP front-facing selfie camera.

Packed with powerful 5000mAh(typ) battery and comes with a 22.5W charger included in the box for convenient charging.

Runs on MIUI 14 with Android 13 and includes features such as a side fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, a 3.5mm audio jack, and boasts an IP53 rating for added protection

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.