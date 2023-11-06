Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Walk in Style! Trendy Sneakers Under Rs 1,500

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is back! Check the list of Sneakers you can buy under Rs 1,500. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get ready for an amazing shopping adventure as Amazon kicks off the Great Indian Festival 2023. This year’s e-commerce sale promises to be bigger, better, and more exciting than ever, offering consumers the opportunity to discover incredible discounts on a wide range of products from several brands. Check the list of Sneakers you can buy under Rs 1,500. Check deals, specifications, prices, how to buy, and other details here.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the ASIAN Men’s Tarzan-11 White Casual Sneaker is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 739. Despite the official price being Rs 999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Sole Features: Height increasing non marking PVC outsole made with light weight compound and orthopedic memory foam shoes which provides extra comfort to your feet with a perfect grip.

Upper Features: New, Breathable Synthetic upper which is easily washable, perfect for all seasons – winter, summer, designed to give you the most comfortable fitting.

Multiple Uses: Best running shoes for mens can be used in gym workout, outdoor running, morning walking, basketball, badminton, trekking, hip hop dance, party wear, dancing, volleyball, hiking, athletic sports, cycling.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the SOLETHREADS Mens Phantom_2999 Sneaker is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 1,399. Despite the official price being Rs 2,999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Water-friendly, Vegan, Premium, Italian Faux Leather :- Embrace the future of cruelty-free luxury with our buttery-soft, Italian-inspired faux leather that not only looks good but feels even better – because being kind to animals never goes out of style.

Moisture-wicking Ribbed Memory foam Insole for Ultra Comfort :- Your ticket to walking on clouds! These magical marvels are like a cozy, cushiony hug for your feet. It’s time to upgrade your shoe game and pamper your tootsies with these memory foam insoles – because comfort never looked so cool.

As per the details listed on Amazon’s website, the ASIAN Men’s Achiever-15 Latest Stylish Casual Sneaker is presently being offered at a discounted price of just Rs 539. Despite the official price being Rs 999, this reduced rate can be obtained by making the most of various promotional offers.

Material Type: Synthetic

Closure Type: Lace-Up

Heel Type: Flat

Water Resistance LevelWater Resistant

Sole Material: Polyvinyl Chloride

Style: Sneaker

Country of Origin: India

