Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Top Air Fryers Under Rs 4000 – Grab Them Today!

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top air fryers under Rs 4,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Attention, everyone! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is now live, providing an opportunity for people to seize their favourite products at amazing discounts. You can enjoy benefits on electronics, kitchen items, home decor, and nearly every product available on Amazon. If you’re someone who loves food and doesn’t want to follow a strict diet but still desires to eat tasty dishes without gaining extra weight, Air Fryer is the ideal choice for you. This small kitchen appliance can prepare all kinds of fried foods, including samosas, chicken wings, and pakoras, with almost 80-90 percent less oil. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, you can grab these air fryers at discounted prices. Moreover, there are additional discounts available by using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sale event.

To save you precious time we have handpicked some popular Air Fryers for you which are available under Rs 4,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

Product Details:

Model: LLHFD439

LLHFD439 Oil-Free Frying: Lifelong Air Fryer comes with Hot Air Circulation Technology that needs little to no oil (99% less oil*)

Lifelong Air Fryer comes with Hot Air Circulation Technology that needs little to no oil (99% less oil*) Capacity: Air Fryer comes with a 4.2 Liters Capacity, which is perfect for a family. Make an abundance of appetizers, desserts, samosa, nuggets, French fries, or even baked goods, within minutes.

Air Fryer comes with a 4.2 Liters Capacity, which is perfect for a family. Make an abundance of appetizers, desserts, samosa, nuggets, French fries, or even baked goods, within minutes. Digital Operation: Digital touch screen is very easy to use. Set time between 1 and 60 minutes and the temperature utpo 200ºC.

Digital touch screen is very easy to use. Set time between 1 and 60 minutes and the temperature utpo 200ºC. Easy Clean-up: Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fryer basket.

Non-stick, dishwasher safe air fryer basket. Varied Functions: With the air fryer’s timer adjustments and Start/Stop feature, you can effortlessly modify settings during the cooking process, ensuring optimal results for each meal.

With the air fryer’s timer adjustments and Start/Stop feature, you can effortlessly modify settings during the cooking process, ensuring optimal results for each meal. Guarantee/Warranty: 1 Year Manufacturer’s Warranty

Product Details

Model: 16096

16096 Product Capability: Cook your favourite snacks. You can fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake with this appliance.

Cook your favourite snacks. You can fry, grill, roast, steam, and bake with this appliance. Oil usage: It requires up to 80% less oil compared to deep-frying while still offering a similar taste.

It requires up to 80% less oil compared to deep-frying while still offering a similar taste. Temperature Adjustment: The temperature can be easily adjusted using the control knob, ranging from 0˚ to 200˚.

The temperature can be easily adjusted using the control knob, ranging from 0˚ to 200˚. Capacity: With a generous 4L capacity per batch, it’s ideal for serving 3-4 people at once.

With a generous 4L capacity per batch, it’s ideal for serving 3-4 people at once. Heating Capacity: Rapid heating ensures quicker cooking, and the vapor steam ensures your food is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

Rapid heating ensures quicker cooking, and the vapor steam ensures your food is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Timer: The 30-minute timer comes with an auto cut-off feature, shutting down the appliance once the cooking process is complete.

The 30-minute timer comes with an auto cut-off feature, shutting down the appliance once the cooking process is complete. Special Feature: Temperature Control

Temperature Control Product Dimensions:2D x 13.8W x 12.2H Centimeters

An effective Smoke Vent eliminates unwanted Odors and smoke, while offering a temperature range of 80 to 200 degrees Celsius. Prestige Electric Air Fryer operates with 1200 watts of power, allowing you to fry, grill, roast, bake, and more.

Product Details

Model: ‎PAF- 6

‎PAF- 6 Product Capability: Fry, Grill, Roast , bake and More,Frying basket capacity – 2.0 liter

Fry, Grill, Roast , bake and More,Frying basket capacity – 2.0 liter Temperature: Temperature range from 80 to 200 deg Celsius, Timer upto 30 mins

range from 80 to 200 deg Celsius, Timer upto 30 mins Special Feature: Smoke vent for absorbing unwanted odour and smoke

Smoke vent for absorbing unwanted odour and smoke Power Required: Even heat distribution,1200 watts power

Even heat distribution,1200 watts power Guarantee/ Warranty: 1 Year Warranty

Product Details

Model: 15045

15045 Product Capability: The only air fryer with an Appointment Function, perfect for making fried foods like meat, pastries, and potato chips.

The only air fryer with an Appointment Function, perfect for making fried foods like meat, pastries, and potato chips. Capacity: Generous 4.2-liter capacity, allowing you to enjoy your favorite French fries, samosas, and nuggets worry-free.

Generous 4.2-liter capacity, allowing you to enjoy your favorite French fries, samosas, and nuggets worry-free. Oil Usage: Promoting healthier fried food, the Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer lets you cook with 85% less oil, requiring just one spoonful for your favorite dishes.

Promoting healthier fried food, the Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer lets you cook with 85% less oil, requiring just one spoonful for your favorite dishes. Special Feature: Utilizing 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology, it mimics the crispiness of traditional fried foods by circulating hot air around your food.

Utilizing 360° High-Speed Air Circulation Technology, it mimics the crispiness of traditional fried foods by circulating hot air around your food. Power Required: With a powerful 1200 Watts, this fryer heats up rapidly, ensuring even and swift cooking due to its concentrated heat source and fan size and placement.

With a powerful 1200 Watts, this fryer heats up rapidly, ensuring even and swift cooking due to its concentrated heat source and fan size and placement. Litre: The 4.2 L non-stick food basket ensures your food browns without sticking to the pan.

