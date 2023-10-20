Home

Technology

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Electric Kettles Under Rs 1000 From Prestige, Milton And Pigeon

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Electric Kettles Under Rs 1000 From Prestige, Milton And Pigeon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Top electric kettles under Rs 1,000 with bank offer, zero cost EMI and other offers.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Best Electric Kettles Under Rs 1000 From Prestige, Milton and Pigeon

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Attention customers! The biggest sale of the year is here which is offering products on discounted prices to its customers. Several products such as Bluetooth speakers, smartphones and kitchen appliances are available on discounted prices. If you’re in search of a convenient and powerful electric kettles, the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale is the perfect time to get one at astonishingly discounted prices. With the upcoming festivities in mind, Amazon is offering all its products at incredible prices. Some of the top popular brands’ electric kettles are available at discounts ranging from 40 to 70 percent. Furthermore, there are additional discounts when using bank and credit card offers, and you can also take advantage of interest-free EMIs during this grand sale event.

Trending Now

To save your precious time we have handpicked some popular electric kettle for you which are available under Rs 1,000 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Check here.

You may like to read

Milton Euroline Go Electro has an Indicator Light and a Detachable Base with 360° Rotary Base. It is equipped with an Automatic Shut-Off feature to save energy. Some of the features of this kettle includes Drip-Less Spout, Hinged Lid, Heat Resistant Handle, and Durable Indicator Light.

Product Details

Brand: MILTON

MILTON Colour: Black

Black Package Information: Kettle

Kettle Finish Type: Polished

Polished Product Dimensions: 6L x 14.3W x 18.2H Centimeters

6L x 14.3W x 18.2H Centimeters Included Components: 1 – Piece Go ElectroStainless Steel Kettle (1200 ml)

1 – Piece Go ElectroStainless Steel Kettle (1200 ml) Material Feature: Handy Appliance and Easy To Use

Handy Appliance and Easy To Use Product Care Instructions: Wipe clean, Hand wash

Wipe clean, Hand wash Cable Length: 1 Metres

Pigeon 1.5-liter Hot Kettle has a classical mirror polish appearance that makes it unique and aesthetic. This kettle can match any type of modern kitchen design. The kettle has a 360° swivel base and is connected with a standard power cord for safe usage.

Product Details

Size: Regular

Pattern Name: Electric Water Boiler

Brand: Pigeon

Colour: Silver

Special Feature: Automatic Shut-Off

Package Information: Kettle, Bottle

Finish Type: Polished

Product Dimensions: 18.5L x 18.5W x 21.2H Centimeters

Included Components: Kettle, water bottle

Product Care Instructions: Use with Care

Item Weight: 900 Grams

The Prestige Electric Kettle 1.7L offers a convenient and efficient way to boil water. With a concealed element and a detachable power base, this kettle is easy to use and maintain. It comes with a one-year warranty for added peace of mind. The kettle features a water level indicator and a 360-degree swivel power base, making it user-friendly. With 1500 watts of power and stainless steel construction, it’s both durable and efficient. Important troubleshooting guidelines include not operating the appliance when empty and refraining from lifting the kettle from the base during operation. Additionally, the kettle includes handy features such as an automatic cutoff and a wide mouth for easy cleaning. The single-touch lid locking mechanism adds to its user-friendliness. In the package, you’ll find the main unit, a user manual, and a warranty card.

Product Details

Brand: Prestige

Prestige Colour: Silver

Silver Special Feature: Wide Mouth

Wide Mouth Package Information: Kettle

Kettle Finish Type: Polished

Polished Product Dimensions: 21L x 21W x 25H Centimeters

21L x 21W x 25H Centimeters Included Components: Kettle, warranty card included in the product manual

Kettle, warranty card included in the product manual Product Care Instructions: Should not wash the base of the kettle

Should not wash the base of the kettle Cable Length: 2 Feet

2 Feet Model Name: PKGSS 1.7

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES