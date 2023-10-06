Amazon Great Indian Festival: Buy Affordable Smartphones From Redmi, Samsung, and Realme Starting At Rs 6,499

Home

The Amazon Great Indian Festival begins on October 8, 2023, and if you want to get an affordable smartphone without sacrificing technology then this article is a must read for you.

Amazon Great Indian Festival- Get Up To 40% OFF On Realme, Samsung and Redmi Mobiles

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Welcome to the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, where value meets long-lasting quality. Amazon is set to launch its marquee event of the year with deals and offers that have never been displayed before. We present to you the best budget smartphone manufacturers such as Redmi, Samsung, and Realme, each of which offers cutting-edge technology at an affordable price. The Great Indian Festival begins for Amazon Prime members on October 7 at midnight and is open to all purchasers on October 8, 2023. The best part about this festival deal is that you may get additional savings by using SBI banking cards and get up to 10% off right away. So, let us begin our search for the top budget smartphones with new technology aboard and accessories starting at just Rs 6,499.

The new Redmi A2 has an updated MediaTek Helio G36 processor that clocks up to 2.2GHz and 4GB RAM, including 2GB Virtual RAM.

The Redmi A2 offers 64GB internal Storage and additional storage expandable to 1TB through a dedicated MicroSD card slot.

Redmi A2 display is of 16.5-inch HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass and 400-nit peak brightness with a 120-Hz touch sampling rate for a seamless experience.

The phone also offers a dual 8MP camera with portrait mode and a 5MP front-facing camera.

Inside the box, you get a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger.

Buy the new Redmi A2 smartphone at a flat discount of 35 per cent at a final price of just Rs 6,499.

Buy the new Redmi 12C Matte Black in colour. This smartphone device is equipped with a high-performance chipset of MediaTek Helio G85 which clocks up to 2GHz and 1GHz GPU for an enhanced gaming experience.

The smartphone also offers a combination of 4+3GB Virtual LPDDR4x RAM for uninterrupted gaming sessions on the Redmi 12C.

The Redmi 12C boasts a 50MP f/1.8 AI Dual camera with portrait mode and night mode and a 5MP selfie camera.

The display features a large scratch-resistant glass and oleophobic coating on a 17cm HD+ display with 500 nits peak brightness in daytime.

Inside the box, you get a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger.

This smartphone gets an additional benefit of dual-band WiFi that guarantees increased performance and connectivity.

Buy the new Redmi 12C smartphone at a flat discount of 41 per cent at a final price of just Rs 8,299.

Check out the Samsung Galaxy M13 featuring Android 12 with a user-friendly experience of One UI Core 4 with a powerful Octa Core processor.

The Galaxy M13 gets RAM plus that provides up to 12GB RAM with 64GB internal memory that is expandable to 1TB with a dual sim feature.

This smartphone device boasts a 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD infinite O display for high-quality resolution offering a peak resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and 401 PPI with 16 million colours.

The Galaxy M13 has a triple camera setup of 50MP+5MP+2MP and 8MP selfie camera for breath-taking HD images.

The smartphone has a long-lasting 6000mAh lithium-ion battery and 6-month manufacturer warranty on in-box accessories and batteries.

Buy the new Samsung Galaxy M13 smartphone at a flat discount of 39 per cent at a final price of just Rs 9,199.

The Realme Narzo N53 is powered by Unisoc T612 chipset operating on Android 13.0

This smartphone has a solid 8GB dynamic RAM that allows for seamless multitasking and app switching and spacious 64GB internal storage where you can store all of your favorite apps, images, and data.

The smartphone boasts a 6.74 inch HD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 7.49mm slim side design with a touch of feather gold colour.

The Realme Narzo N53 gets a primary 50MP AI camera that can help you capture breathtaking, detailed photographs. The camera technology powered by AI ensures intelligent scene identification and improves your photography skills.

Realme Narzo N53 gets a massive 5000 mAh battery and a 33W SUPERVOOC charging technology, that enables your device to charge quickly.

Buy the new Realme Narzo N53 smartphone at a flat discount of 18 per cent at a final price of just Rs 8,999.

The Realme Narzo N55 is the latest release by Realme. This device features a high-performing Mediatek Helio G88 chipset operation on Android 13.0 with a user-friendly interface by RealmeUI4.0.

The Narzo N55 has up to 12GB of internal storage. The dynamic RAM is made up of up to 6GB of onboard RAM and up to 6GB of virtual RAM for next-level multitasking.

The Narzo N55’s large 6.72″ Full-screen display features a center punch hole display, 90Hz ultra smooth refresh rate with 680nits of peak brightness, and a 91.4% screen-to-body ratio.

This smartphone device has a primary AI of 64MP that allows you to snap clean and clear images in any situation with stunning detail.

The Realme Narzo N55 charges the large 5000mAh battery from 0 to 50% in just 29 minutes with 33W supercharging technology.

Buy the new Realme Narzo N55 smartphone at a flat discount of 13 per cent at a final price of just Rs 12,999.

