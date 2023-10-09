Home

Amazon Great Indian Festival- Buy Redmi Smartphones Starting At Just Rs 6,799- Sale Live Now

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 brings you exciting offers on Redmi smartphones featuring on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Buyers can also get 10 per cent instant discount on using SBI debit and credit cards.

Get Exciting Offers on Redmi smartphones featuring on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Get exciting offers, deals, and discounts during this holiday season on a variety of electronic gadgets, including smartphones, headphones, electronic accessories, and more. Smartphone enthusiasts take note! The list of top-rated Redmi smartphones is now available on Amazon India. The Great Indian Festival Sale begins today October 8, 2023. Redmi makes some of the greatest all-around Android smartphones that are perfect for every user, capturing crisp images and providing frequent security upgrades.

It may be quite worthwhile to invest in a Redmi smartphone. You anticipate massive price drops on Redmi smartphones which start at just Rs 6,799. Prepare yourself as we examine Redmi’s most recent technological advancement.

Buy the all-rounder smartphone, Redmi A2. perfect everyday use.

perfect everyday use. Processor: High-performance MediaTek Helio G36, upto 2.2GHz that gives you a lag-free experience.

High-performance MediaTek Helio G36, upto 2.2GHz that gives you a lag-free experience. RAM and Storage: Upto 7GB RAM including 3GB Virtual RAM and an internal storage of 64GB.

Upto 7GB RAM including 3GB Virtual RAM and an internal storage of 64GB. Operating System: Runs on Android 13.0.

Runs on Android 13.0. Display: Large 16.5 cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, at 400nits peak brightness, and 120Hz touch sampling rate.

Large 16.5 cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass, at 400nits peak brightness, and 120Hz touch sampling rate. Camera: 8MP Dual camera with Portrait mode and 5MP front camera.

8MP Dual camera with Portrait mode and 5MP front camera. Battery: 5000mAh battery with 10W charger in-box.

5000mAh battery with 10W charger in-box. Additional Features: Expandable storage to up to 1TB with a dedicated microSD card slot and dual SIM slot.

Expandable storage to up to 1TB with a dedicated microSD card slot and dual SIM slot. Variant: Available in 3 colours- Aqua Blue, Classic Black, Sea Green.

Available in 3 colours- Aqua Blue, Classic Black, Sea Green. Offers: Get an exchange offer of up to 6,450.

Get an exchange offer of up to 6,450. Get an additional discount of 38 per cent at a deal price of Rs 6,799.

Buy Redmi 12C a mid-range smartphone device that can handle multi-tasking with ease.

a mid-range smartphone device that can handle multi-tasking with ease. Processor: This device runs on high-performance MediaTek Helio G85, which clocks up to 2Ghz for enhanced gaming it clocks up to 1GHz GPU |

This device runs on high-performance MediaTek Helio G85, which clocks up to 2Ghz for enhanced gaming it clocks up to 1GHz GPU | RAM and Storage: 6+5GB(Virtual RAM) LPDDR4x technology and 64GB of internal storage.

6+5GB(Virtual RAM) LPDDR4x technology and 64GB of internal storage. Operating System: The smartphone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.0.

The smartphone runs on MIUI 13 based on Android 12.0. Camera: It has a 50MP AI Dual camera with portrait mode, a night mode, and a 5MP selfie camera

It has a 50MP AI Dual camera with portrait mode, a night mode, and a 5MP selfie camera Display: Large 17cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass and Oleophobic coating. It gets a peak brightness of 500 nits.

Large 17cm HD+ display with scratch-resistant glass and Oleophobic coating. It gets a peak brightness of 500 nits. Battery: 5000mAh(typ) battery with 10W charger in-box

5000mAh(typ) battery with 10W charger in-box Offers: Get an exchange offer of up to 9,000 off on buying this device.

Get an exchange offer of up to 9,000 off on buying this device. Get an additional discount of 41 per cent at a deal price of Rs 9,499.

Buy the new Redmi 12 5G featuring on Amazon Festival Sale.

featuring on Amazon Festival Sale. Processor: This device is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 that is power efficient in 4nm architecture.

This device is powered by Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 that is power efficient in 4nm architecture. RAM and Storage: 4 GB RAM (Plus Virtual RAM )and 128 GB of internal storage.

4 GB RAM (Plus Virtual RAM )and 128 GB of internal storage. Display: The Redmi device gets a large 6.79 inches Full HD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with corning gorilla glass 3 protection.

The Redmi device gets a large 6.79 inches Full HD+ 90Hz AdaptiveSync display with corning gorilla glass 3 protection. Camera: 50MP AI Dual camera with classic film filters, a 50MP mode, and 8MP Selfie camera

50MP AI Dual camera with classic film filters, a 50MP mode, and 8MP Selfie camera Battery: 5000mAh(typ) battery with 22.5W charger in-box

5000mAh(typ) battery with 22.5W charger in-box Operating System: The device runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13

The device runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13 Offers: Get an exchange offer of up to 11,250.00 off

Get an exchange offer of up to 11,250.00 off Get an additional discount of 25 per cent at a deal price of Rs 11,999.

Buy the new flagship phone Redmi Note 12 5G at its lowest price ever on Amazon Festival Sale.

at its lowest price ever on Amazon Festival Sale. Display: It boats a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate panel, a 1200nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate

It boats a Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate panel, a 1200nits peak brightness, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor for high performance and efficiency with Adreno 619 GPU; Up to 2.0GHz

Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor for high performance and efficiency with Adreno 619 GPU; Up to 2.0GHz RAM and Storage: 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1TB.

6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with UFS 2.2 storage expandable up to 1TB. Camera: This device has a 48MP AI Triple camera setup with an 8MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP macro camera and a 13MP front camera.

This device has a 48MP AI Triple camera setup with an 8MP ultra wide sensor and 2MP macro camera and a 13MP front camera. Battery: The smartphone gets a mammoth 5000mAh battery with 33W super-fast charger in-box with Type-C connectivity

The smartphone gets a mammoth 5000mAh battery with 33W super-fast charger in-box with Type-C connectivity Offers: Get an exchange offer of up to 16,624 on this device.

Get an exchange offer of up to 16,624 on this device. Get an additional discount of 20 per cent at a deal price of Rs 17,499.

