Diwali Sale 2022: Amazon and Flipkart, two Indian e-commerce platforms, are all set to start their big Diwali season sales. Both the sales will begin from on September 23 this year. The seven-day Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale will begin on September 23 and end on September 30. Flipkart will offer several deals for devices such as the Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to commence great discounts on a number of products.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Paytm Announces Cashbacks, Offers For Customers Ahead of Much-Awaited Sale
Amazon Great Indian Festival
- Sponsored by Samsung and iQoo, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is likely to offer some good offers from these two brands.
- Amazon has indicated that phones such as Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G and the recently released iPhone 14 series also likely to see some great offers.
- Electronic products like smartwatches, laptops, headphones and other tablets might see discounts of up to 75 per cent.
- The e-commerce said it will bring new offers every six hours after the sale starts.
- Amazon is likely to give discount of Rs 15,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant, bringing down the effective price to Rs 54,999.
- Amazon customers can also expect exciting offers on Boat Airdopes 441 and other TWS earbuds.
- The Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live on September 23.
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022:
Ahead of Big Billion Days 2022, Paytm announced its partnership with Flipkart as a payments partner for the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform’s much-awaited sale. This partnership aims to assure customers cashback of 10 per cent on all transactions on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced. Check Details Here
Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale: Check Apple iPhone 13 Under Rs 35,000 With Discounts
- The Flipkart customers can expect huge discounts on branded products which include some ‘Big Billion Day Special’ goods.
- Flipkart is likely to offer huge offers on Poco F4, Pixel 6a, Poco X4 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 8, Motorola Edge 30, Realme 9 5G, Poco C31, Vivo T1 5G and Samsung F13 smartphones
- Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is sponsored by Noise, Asus and Poco, hence the customers can expect some discounts from these brands as well.
- The e-commerce website can expect interesting discount on the Google Pixel 6a
- Flipkart is offering up to 40 per cent off gaming laptops and up to 80 per cent off on monitors and printers.
- Those interested in buying TV and other electronic appliances will also get up to 80 per cent off.
- The e-commerce giant is offering a 10 per cent instant discount for those having ICICI bank and Axis Bank cards.