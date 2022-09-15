Diwali Sale 2022: Amazon and Flipkart, two Indian e-commerce platforms, are all set to start their big Diwali season sales. Both the sales will begin from on September 23 this year. The seven-day Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale will begin on September 23 and end on September 30. Flipkart will offer several deals for devices such as the Pixel 6a and Nothing Phone 1. Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is all set to commence great discounts on a number of products.Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022: Paytm Announces Cashbacks, Offers For Customers Ahead of Much-Awaited Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival

Sponsored by Samsung and iQoo, the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is likely to offer some good offers from these two brands.

Amazon has indicated that phones such as Redmi 11 Prime 5G, iQoo Z6 Lite 5G and the recently released iPhone 14 series also likely to see some great offers.

Electronic products like smartwatches, laptops, headphones and other tablets might see discounts of up to 75 per cent.

The e-commerce said it will bring new offers every six hours after the sale starts.

Amazon is likely to give discount of Rs 15,000 on the OnePlus 9 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant, bringing down the effective price to Rs 54,999.

Amazon customers can also expect exciting offers on Boat Airdopes 441 and other TWS earbuds.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival will go live on September 23.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022:

Ahead of Big Billion Days 2022, Paytm announced its partnership with Flipkart as a payments partner for the Walmart-owned e-commerce platform’s much-awaited sale. This partnership aims to assure customers cashback of 10 per cent on all transactions on payments made through Paytm UPI and Paytm Wallet. Also Read - Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Dates Announced. Check Details Here