Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022, which started on Friday, entered day 3 today (Sunday). Now, the customers can get exclusive deals offered by the company on smartphones, TVs, computer peripherals, smartwatches and more. However, for smartwatch lovers, Amazon is giving massive discounts.Also Read - Reliance Retail's JioMart Rolls Our a Month-long Festival Season Sale | Check Deals and Offers Here

Bank Offers:

The company has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. Bank offers during the sale include 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.

Here are some of the exciting deals on Smartwatches:

Honor Watch GS 3 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 is offering the Honor Watch GS 3 Smartwatch at a discounted price of ₹12,999 instead of ₹18,999.

Interested customers can avail an additional discount up to ₹1250 using SBI Credit card.

Amazfit Zepp E Smartwatch

This smartwatch from Amazfit comes at a discounted price of ₹5,999 instead of ₹12,999.

Interested customers can avail an additional discount up to ₹1500 using SBI cards.

Fire-Boltt Invincible Bluetooth Calling

The Fire-Boltt Invincible comes at a discounted price of ₹5,999 instead of ₹15,999.

Interested customers can avail an additional discount up to ₹1500 using SBI cards.

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha Bluetooth Calling

The Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha is available at a discounted price of ₹4,999 instead of ₹8,999.

Interested customers can avail an instant additional discount up to ₹300 using SBI cards.

Fire-Boltt Thunder Bluetooth Calling

The Fire-Boltt Thunder comes at a discounted price of ₹3,998 instead of ₹12,999 during the Amazon sale.

Amazon is also offering massive discounts on Bluetooth speakers as well. Also Read - Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Best iPhone Deals You Need To Know. Check Details Here

Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker

The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W Portable Speaker is available on Amazon sale at a discounted price of ₹799 after a discount of ₹2200.

Zebronics ZEB-COUNTY 3W Wireless Bluetooth Portable Speaker

This speaker from Zebronics is available on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹498 after a discount of ₹501.

Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W)

The Mi Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker (5W) compact design speaker is available at a discounted price of ₹999 after a discount of ₹1,000.

Ptron Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker

This Ptron Musicbot Lite 5W Mini Bluetooth Speaker features a fabric grille and a carrying strap in its design. It comes at a discounted price of ₹399 after a discount of ₹1201.

Infinity (JBL) Fuze Pint Wireless Ultra Portable Mini speaker